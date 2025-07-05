SupertronVAD Venture Celebrates 6 Years of Innovation, Growth, and Teamwork – A Journey of Excellence

- Advertisement -

A remarkable milestone was achieved as the SupertronVAD Venture celebrated its 6th anniversary, marking six transformative years of innovation, perseverance, and shared success. What began as a small dream—sown by Mr. Debraj Dam and visionary Founding Chairman Mr. Vishnu Kumar Bhandari—has today blossomed into a thriving, dynamic enterprise making impactful strides in the industry.

From its modest beginnings, the journey has been one of consistent growth, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose. At the heart of this success lies the unwavering trust and belief shown by Mr. Bhandari, whose inspiration and leadership have lit the way for an extraordinary path forward. His vision, combined with the dedication of every single team member, has created a solid foundation for continuous success.

The celebration isn’t just about years passed, but the people who made it happen. The incredible team has played a pivotal role—through innovation, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Their collective spirit has turned ambitious goals into everyday reality.

Gratitude also extends to the mentors, OEM partners, clients, and well-wishers who stood by the company, believed in its vision, and contributed significantly to its journey.

As the company steps into the next phase, it carries forward the same passion and commitment that marked its inception. The road ahead is filled with fresh opportunities—and the team is ready to embrace every challenge, build more success stories, and continue to inspire.

Mr. V.K. Bhandari, Founder & CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd

Mr. V.K. Bhandari, Founder & CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. said, “Supertron VAD represents our belief that true growth lies in adding value beyond distribution. In these six years, it has grown from an idea into a force—backed by strong partnerships and a commitment to innovation.”

Mr. Debraj Dam, Co-Founder & Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture

Mr. Debraj Dam, Co-Founder & Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture said, “It’s truly a proud moment as we celebrate six incredible years of growth, innovation, and collaboration. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr. V.K. Bhandari for believing in my vision and giving me this opportunity. I’m deeply grateful to our amazing team, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support. This journey has just begun—we have a long way to go. Together, we’ll continue to drive transformation and achieve even greater milestones.”

