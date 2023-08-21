SupertronVAD Inaugurate its Global Corporate office and Center of Excellence (CoE) for Next Gen Technology Solutions in Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

Supertron Value Added Distributor venture, a most preferred value-added distributor for Audio, Video & Surveillance, Data Centre & Storage, Advance Video Analytics, Cloud & Software as a Services provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, announced a significant investment to establish new Global Corporate office and joint Center of Excellence (CoE) designed with Aver, AverMedia, Heinrich, Pelco a Motorola Solutions Company, Rosenberger and Synology. The state-of-the-art NextGen Technology Solutions CoE is located at the in India’s Commercial Capital, Mumbai keeping in mind the future technology.

Global Corporate office was Inaugurated by Mr. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, a Member of the Governing Council of the Reserve Bank & Innovation Hub, and former MD & CEO of Syndicate Bank and DMD of SBI in presence of Adv. Khushbu Jain, Supreme Court of India, Ark Legal, Kanel Gangaram, GGM (E&T), ONGC Limited, Hemang Jangla, Social Worker and Director in IBAI (Insurance Boards Association of India), Prof. M. D Agrawal, Program Director for Digital Innovation & transformation in enterprise course, All India Management Association (AIMA).

This new CoE will be integral part of SupertronVAD ProAV, Video, Surveillance, datacentre and storage business to enhances its global support capabilities for its SI partners and enterprise customers. The CoE team will help organizations around the world to show case varies use cases in a range of technology solutions across the vertical agnostic.

This CoE will build on SEPLVAD’ Vision 2025 thought leadership, deep knowledge of solutions engineering and industry domains, along with the understanding of clients’ various use cases. On this strong foundation, SEPVAD will continue to make targeted investments in building vertical-specific solutions leveraging technologies of tomorrow. Further, it will collaborate with various partners such as various ecosystem OEM’s, leading Academic Institutes and various technology associalions like AVIXA, Fire & Security Association of India to shape up the evolution and adoption of these next-generation technologies. SPELVAD’ CoE will Focus on

Technical and Consultative Approach to Meet Unique Needs of the Environment. A Process for Standardization Across Solutions and Service. Deep Understanding of Technology & Enabling Sales through Need Gap Analysis Solutions, Architecture & Design. Applications Specific to the Verticals.

AVerMedia, Aver and Heinrich CoE was inaugurated by Mr. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, in presence of Supertron Group Chairman Mr. V. K Bhandari, Chief of VAD Mr. Debraj Dam.

Synology CoE was inaugurated by Adv. Khushbu Jain in presence of other distinguish guest, OEM’s Customers, consultants and partners.

Pelco and Rosenberger CoE was inaugurated by Mr. Manoj Chugh, was the President- Group Public Affairs and Member of the Group Exec. Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Regional President (Global Accounts) – Asia Pacific/Japan for EMC, President Cisco Systems.

We’re also proud to launch our Corporate Catalogue featuring various solutions, capabilities, use cases from our domain specific win project cases through our partners and OEM’s diverse technology capabilities in various sectors.

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD said on the occasion, “We are extremely happy to have opened our New VAD Global Corporate Office in Mumbai as well as delighted to establish our new Center of Excellence. I am thankful to our COE OEM’s leadership and Management team. Its shows our joint long term growth partnership with conviction, shared equal commitments, responsibilities, compassion towards our partner and its customer to deliver better products, solutions as per their use cases and needs.” My special thanks to all our partners, consultants, customers and Industry association who are supporting us towards our success and our biggest driving forces.”

Mr. V. K. Bhandari, Chairman, Supertron Group

Supertron Group Chairman Mr. V. K. Bhandari said in this achievement, “We have the most robust NextGen Technology Infrastructure with our key driving area of Simplicity and cost efficiencies, Performance and resilience, Flexibility and scalability are in placed to keep accelerating our next phase of growth journey”. Our joint Center of Excellence (CoE) with respective OEMS’s will help our partners transform and mark significant value in today’s competitive technology business landscape.”

