Supertron VAD Organizes North India Sales & Technical Training at Okhla Office

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Supertron VAD successfully organized a comprehensive North India Sales and Technical Training session at its Okhla office, bringing together the North VAD Team for a focused knowledge-sharing and skill-enhancement program. The initiative reflects Supertron VAD’s commitment to empowering its workforce with in-depth technical expertise and updated market insights.

The training featured exclusive OEM sessions by industry leaders. Mrs. Richa Sharma from Motorola Solutions, the Exclusive Elite Distributor for South East Asia, shared valuable insights on communication solutions. Mr. Harsh Tiwari from KanexPro, the Exclusive Asia Master Distributor, presented innovative AV and connectivity solutions. Mr. Ripunjoy Gogoi introduced AsuStor’s exclusive launch in India as a distributor, highlighting advanced storage technologies.

The interactive training not only strengthened the team’s technical capabilities but also fostered collaboration, preparing them to deliver enhanced value to partners and customers across the region.

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture said,“We at Supertron VAD firmly believe that continuous training is vital to strengthen knowledge and build confidence among our partners. These sessions help them better understand technology, deliver the right solutions seamlessly, and create stronger customer value. We are delighted to organize such technical seminars and are committed to conducting many more in the future. This initiative is much needed for our partner fraternity, and we look forward to expanding these activities across other regions as well.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron VAD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 227