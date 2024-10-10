Supertron Provides Advanced Education Solutions under Own Brand and Product-line Leveraging its Vast Distribution Network

- Advertisement -

Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd (SEPL), a premier distributor of IT products and services in India, recently engaged in an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. V. K. Bhandari, Chairman & Managing Director, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. shares insights on the company’s journey, new initiatives, and future aspirations.

Can you tell us about your journey and recent developments?

Supertron Electronics has been a pure distribution company for over 30 years, establishing a robust network across India. We have built a solid product and channel network, supported by numerous branch offices. This has enabled us to achieve a remarkable turnover of over ₹7,000 crores.

What prompted Supertron Electronics to consider launching its own product line?

After establishing ourselves in distribution, we began to ask ourselves what our next step should be. We realized that launching our own product line and entering the manufacturing space would allow us to further grow our business. We identified education as a significant vertical with tremendous potential, especially in the boardroom segment, where smart panel technology is on the rise. Our research indicated that the market size is substantial, exceeding ₹4 lakh.

Why did you choose the education sector specifically?

Education is a sector that resonates deeply with us. We see it evolving rapidly in India, particularly with the ongoing digitalization efforts across both government and private schools. Given this transformation, we felt it was the right time to enter this market.

Can you elaborate on the current status of this initiative?

We are in the initial stages of this venture, but we are committed to gradually increasing our presence in the “Made in India” segment. Currently, we have achieved around 30-35% value addition, but we plan to enhance this as we grow.

How does distribution play a role in your new product line?

Distribution is our core strength. We aim to leverage our extensive distribution network rather than selling directly to consumers. We are focusing on appointing System Integrator (SI) partners in various cities across India. These partners are crucial as they specialize in education and corporate solutions.

What unique value do you plan to bring to your customers?

We believe in providing a unique product offering characterized by quality and value for money. Additionally, we are developing our in-house education software to address specific needs in schools. Service support is another key focus; we plan to establish 26 service centers across India and appoint Authorized Service Providers (ASP) to enhance our customer service experience.

How do you perceive the rapid changes in technology?

Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, making it challenging for businesses to keep up. However, India has been embracing technology swiftly over the last 5-7 years. Our young population, with a median age of 27, is particularly quick to adopt new technologies, which is a promising aspect for our growth.

What strategies do you have in place to educate your SI partners about the latest technologies?

Educating our SI partners is crucial. We want to ensure they understand the technologies we offer and how to effectively communicate their benefits to customers. This involves continuous training and support, which is essential for successfully introducing new products into the market.

What are your key takeaways for the future?

Our strategy centers on delivering the best products, services, and channel networks. While distribution will remain a part of our business, we must focus on the value we add for our customers. We recognize the tremendous opportunities for system integrators to enhance their offerings, especially as new technologies emerge. We are excited about the journey ahead and committed to making a significant impact in the education sector.

