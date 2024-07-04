Supertron Launches Full Range of Solitaire OPS Computers for Interactive Flat Panel and Signage Displays

- Advertisement -

Supertron Electronics, a leader in innovative electronic products & solutions, announces the launch of full range of Solitaire OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) computers for Interactive Flat Panel & Signage Displays across India. This product category is tailored for Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPD) and Signage Panels, addressing the growing market demand in education and commercial sectors. With the Indian government’s significant investments in education infrastructure, Solitaire OPS aims to enhance learning outcomes and promote awareness through advanced technological integration.

Solitaire OPS distinguishes itself by exclusively using brand-new components, ensuring unparalleled reliability and performance. Each device comes with a complimentary three-year license for Digital Canvas Interactive Software, addressing the critical need for high-quality interactive whiteboard capabilities on the Windows platform. Moreover, these devices offer extensive configurability, featuring a range of CPU options such as Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 from the latest generations. Solitaire OPS is also available as a white-label product, enabling collaboration with both MNCs and Indian IFPD brands.

In the fragmented OPS industry, Solitaire stands out as an organized, large-scale player, offering a unique leverage opportunity. Additionally, Solitaire OPS devices are certified with BIS, CE, FCC, and RoHS, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of quality and safety. Manufactured at Prointek Global Innovations’ state-of-the-art facility in Noida, these devices showcase Supertron’s commitment to excellence in product quality and efficient supply chain management.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and Director & CEO of Prointek

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and Director & CEO of Prointek said, “We are excited to introduce our new Solitaire OPS range. With genuine components, superior software, and robust warranties, new benchmarks are being set in the OPS market. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unwavering, and, with our latest offering, we look forward to empowering more educational and commercial enterprises across India.”

This launch further underscores Supertron’s commitment to advancing educational infrastructure and enhancing business operations through cutting-edge technology solutions. Solitaire OPS products are readily available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), facilitating streamlined procurement processes for government projects and run rate requirements.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron Electronics

