Supertron Foundation organized “Colorful Minds Edition 3” – Empowering Underprivileged Children Through Art and Culture

Supertron Foundation organized a cultural evening, “Colorful Minds Edition 3” giving an opportunity to the underprivileged children from various schools and NGOs to show their hidden talents in Art and Culture.

Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd (SEPL) has founded Supertron Foundation in 2016 to focus on its CSR activities in structured and professional way. Supertron Foundation has spread its wings to the various sections of the underprivileged society, focusing primarily in three areas- 1) Empowerment through technology 2) Skill development to youth for livelihood 3) Support to orphans, especially girl children & old persons.

The beneficiaries of its various social project undertaken in the above three areas are from the lowest economic strata of the society and also from the most deprived and vulnerable –a) female orphan children, b) children from slums of Kolkata, c) children and persons with disability d) old people with no family support.

Foundation has organized its third cultural program on 22nd March 2024 at Calcutta University Institute Auditorium, a heritage grade-1 building situated in heart of Kolkata. Foundation organized continuously for 3 years to create an opportunity to children to showcase their talent in the areas of art and culture. Total 263 school children from 14 schools and NGOs participated in the program named “Colourful Minds”. More than 650 audiences have witnessed this scintillating performance and it’s truly amazing to find the most of the children have participated for the first time on the stage in the auditorium.

Chief Guest was Brahmachari Divakar Chaitanya, Residential in charge of Chinmaya Mission, Kolkata and Guests of honor was Mr. Sushil Poddar, President of Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA). The program was commenced with the tradition of lighting the lamp by all the dignitaries along with Mr. V. K. Bhandari, CMD Supertron.

Supertron Foundation also felicitated seven students from various school who achieved remarkable result in class X Madhyamik exam in 2023. Along with them, two schools had received appreciation memento for overall educational activities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron Electronics

