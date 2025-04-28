Supertron Foundation Inaugurates another Primary School for Tribal Children and a Community Kitchen for Elders in the Birbhum Dist of W.B.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Supertron Foundation a CSR trust of Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd has been providing financial support to the tribal villagers in Gangte, Kaspai village of Birbhum Dist of West Bengal since 2023. Supertron Deeply committed to the welfare of the disadvantaged children and their education, Supertron Foundation has taken the initiative to develop a school building for tribal children’s of Gante village. On 26th April 2025, the Foundation’s trustees Mr. V.K. Bhandari and his wife Mrs. Shobha Bhandari inaugurated the newly constructed primary school named Supertron – Rebati Sishu Siksha Kendra for local tribal children.

Presently 250 children from LKG to class IV are coming regularly to the school for classroom study, and all students will be served mid-day meal. There is also one community kitchen operated by the Foundation for old age people from the nearby villages. Currently 80 old people are getting food in the afternoons. The special program and launch was organised by Supertron Foundation for all parents, relatives and the local villagers. The positive impact on the lives of the tribal children and the elderly can be seen in their happy and smiling faces.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 68