SUPERTRON ELECTRONICS: The most Preferred Distribution and Services Partner in The Indian IT and Telecom Industry

Established in 1993, Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd [SEPL] is one of the leading Indian companies in IT product distribution and services with an ISO 9001:2008 Quality Certification. The company that started with the aim to provide cost-effective products and solutions in all areas of IT with a few lakhs as capital, has today grown into a professionally managed supply-chain specialist. Founded by Mr. V. K. Bhandari, Supertron is a leading distribution house of Information Technology and Telecom company in India which has graduated from regional to national level within a short span of time.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. V.K Bhandari, Supertron Electronics, Pvt, Ltd shared the journey of his brand, product portfolio, innovations, and future prospects.

Kindly brief us about yourself.

Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. with a rich history spanning three decades, has established itself as a prominent distribution business throughout India. Our journey began in Kolkata, and over time, we’ve expanded our operations across the nation. With an impressive network of 38 branches and 13 satellite branches, our reach is extensive. Our growth trajectory is evident from crossing 5000 crore and projecting a rise to 7000 crore this year. Our success is underpinned by diversified product lines and a robust network.

How strong is your network?

Our network stands as a pillar of strength, enabling us to cover every nook and cranny of India. Our focus lies in ensuring that any product bought from us reaches all corners of the country. Backed by over 20,000 registered partners, our versatility allows us to adopt a broad or limited distribution approach, aligned with product specifics and policies. Our broad portfolio encompasses more than just notebooks, desktops, and AI; our prowess extends to foreign and component domains.

What value do you give to your distribution channel?

The distribution channel holds paramount importance for us, serving as our foundational strength. To enhance this strength, we’re consistently expanding our product offerings. Four years ago, we launched our VAD (Value Added Distribution) division to tap into technological expertise we lacked. This led us to collaborate with SI partners to understand customer needs for various segments such as government, high courts, and correctional facilities. Our approach involves jointly crafting solutions with vendors through SI partners. Our focus extends to growing our AV and storage verticals, bolstered by an 18-member technology team and our dedicated Supertron team.

In pursuit of providing an immersive experience, we’ve established a branch in Mumbai as an experiential center. This center showcases our range of products through a sophisticated and tech-driven demo center, serving as a significant accomplishment.

Share the details about your office in Dubai.

Our presence in Dubai takes a unique direction, as we concentrate solely on cloud services. We envision replicating this focus within India through the VAD division, given the rising popularity of cloud services. In the upcoming months, we plan to unveil two additional verticals, further diversifying our portfolio.

What is your message?

In these challenging times, my message is simple: steer clear of market negativity. Instead, take proactive measures to eliminate shortcomings and cultivate positivity. Empower your partners to excel, emphasizing robust systems, transparent processes, and respecting human resources. By fostering these aspects, sales and profits will naturally follow. Remember, strengthening your foundation paves the way for enduring success.

