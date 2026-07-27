Supertron Electronics CMD Vishnu Kumar Bhandari Honoured at MCCI MSME Conference 2026 on World MSME Day

- Advertisement -





Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. proudly announced that Shri Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Group and Chairman, MCCI Council on IT & Communication, was felicitated by Shri Ashok Dinda, Hon’ble Minister of State for MSME & Textiles, Government of West Bengal, during the MCCI MSME Conference 2026 held on the occasion of World MSME Day.

Organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), the conference focused on the theme “Accelerating MSME Development – Key Areas”, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, and MSME stakeholders to discuss the future of India’s MSME ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering as a Special Guest, Shri Vishnu Kumar Bhandari shared his vision for strengthening MSMEs through technology adoption, transparent systems, skilled human resources, and long-term capability building. The recognition highlights Supertron’s continued commitment to empowering India’s small businesses, channel partners, and technology-driven enterprises.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. said, “This recognition is a tribute to India’s resilient MSME community. Sustainable growth comes through innovation, collaboration, technology adoption, and strong partnerships. Supertron remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and channel partners, contributing to a stronger, more competitive, and self-reliant MSME ecosystem that drives the nation’s economic progress.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 236