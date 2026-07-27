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Supertron Electronics CMD Vishnu Kumar Bhandari Honoured at MCCI MSME Conference 2026 on World MSME Day

By NCN News Network
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Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. proudly announced that Shri Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Group and Chairman, MCCI Council on IT & Communication, was felicitated by Shri Ashok Dinda, Hon’ble Minister of State for MSME & Textiles, Government of West Bengal, during the MCCI MSME Conference 2026 held on the occasion of World MSME Day.

Organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), the conference focused on the theme “Accelerating MSME Development – Key Areas”, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, and MSME stakeholders to discuss the future of India’s MSME ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering as a Special Guest, Shri Vishnu Kumar Bhandari shared his vision for strengthening MSMEs through technology adoption, transparent systems, skilled human resources, and long-term capability building. The recognition highlights Supertron’s continued commitment to empowering India’s small businesses, channel partners, and technology-driven enterprises.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd
Mr. Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. said, “This recognition is a tribute to India’s resilient MSME community. Sustainable growth comes through innovation, collaboration, technology adoption, and strong partnerships. Supertron remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and channel partners, contributing to a stronger, more competitive, and self-reliant MSME ecosystem that drives the nation’s economic progress.”

Source

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Supertron

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