Superton Electronics wins the Best CSR Entrepreneur by Economic Times Industry Leaders 2022

Superton Electronics is one of the leading Indian companies in IT product distribution and services, has been awarded as the best Philanthropic Award by Economic Times.

Economic Times is a very well-established group in the media fraternity and is one of the leading media houses. The brand Supertron for was started with the aim of providing cost-effective products and solutions in all areas of IT industry.

Mr. Bhandari has been awarded for his extraordinary contribution and immense hard work has led the company from a mere startup to a leading IT company in India. He has successfully done a lot for the CSR sector.

Under his guidance, Supertron is now established itself as a company amongst top five national IT hardware distribution house with more than 1400 employees and 2800 crores turnover with 34 branches and 19 satellite offices across Pan India.

Mr V K Bhandari, CMD, Supertron.

As per Mr V K Bhandari, CMD, Supertron says, “It is indeed an honour for me for being accoladed by Economic Times, one of the prestigious media houses with such a grand award. We dedicate this philanthropic award to the beneficiaries, associates & stakeholders. I would like to extend my thanks to the children from Computer Empowerment Centre. “

The brand has a wide portfolio that includes servers, desktops, laptops, PC components, peripherals, memory modules, and storage products from global brands like Seagate, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, TP Link, ZOTAC, and AMD, among others.

The company is very channel-friendly and provides a lot of opportunities for the channel partners and believes that the growth of the organisation lies in the growth of the channel partners.

