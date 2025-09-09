SuperGaming’s FPS Shooter Game MaskGun Crosses 100 Million Players Worldwide

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SuperGaming, the studio behind one of India’s most successful mobile games, announced that its flagship first-person shooter game MaskGun has crossed 100 million players worldwide across Android and iOS. This milestone underscores MaskGun’s journey from a homegrown title to one of the few Indian shooters to achieve scale globally.

Since its launch, players have formed millions of clans and spent over 40 million hours in the game, making it one of the most played and community-driven shooters from India. MaskGun is powered by SuperGaming’s proprietary SuperPlatform, enabling large-scale multiplayer experiences while fostering vibrant social connections across clans and players.

MaskGun 100 Million Milestone Rewards

To celebrate the 100Mn milestone, SuperGaming has announced a two-week in-game celebration, featuring:

Limited-Time Midas 100M Crate: Exclusive premium crate gifted to all players logging in during the celebration.

Exclusive premium crate gifted to all players logging in during the celebration. 2X XP Boost: Double XP on all matches played during the celebration period.

Double XP on all matches played during the celebration period. Community Spotlight: Top players and community members have been added to MaskGun’s in-game credits as a mark of recognition.

Top players and community members have been added to MaskGun’s in-game credits as a mark of recognition. New Splash Screen: A refreshed in-game look to commemorate the 100M milestone.

A refreshed in-game look to commemorate the 100M milestone. Clan Leaderboard Rewards: Exclusive rewards for top-performing clans globally.

Mr. Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperGaming said, “When we started making MaskGun, we never imagined it would become a community this large and vibrant. This milestone belongs entirely to our players. The best part about MaskGun has never been the guns or the maps; it’s the people. Their friendships, rivalries, and stories have made this journey special. Today we celebrate not just 100 million players, but 100 million connections”

Building on Genre Mastery: Perfecting the Art of Multiplayer Shooters

The success of MaskGun demonstrates what is possible with a focused approach to a single genre. By mastering the art of creating accessible yet competitive shooters, SuperGaming has built the foundation for its next milestone: Indus, the Indo-Futuristic Battle Royale, which has already surpassed 9 million downloads in its first year.

Each game in SuperGaming’s portfolio builds on the learnings of their previous titles, whether in gameplay balance, live service updates, community engagement, or cultural storytelling. This philosophy of genre mastery reflects the company’s ability to refine and elevate with every new release, ensuring each title delivers greater scale, sharper design, and stronger impact.

Fuelled by Series B Funding

This milestone follows SuperGaming’s recent $15 million Series B funding round, which brought the company’s valuation to $100 million. The round was led by global investors including Skycatcher, Steadview Capital, a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Polygon Ventures, Neowiz, LOUD.GG, and others. The new capital will fuel international expansion of SuperGaming’s titles, accelerate the growth of SuperPlatform, and support the development of new original IPs.

MaskGun’s success highlights SuperGaming’s ability and strength to create original Indian IP that resonates globally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SuperGaming

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 134