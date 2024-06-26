SuperGaming introduces 4v4 Team Deathmatch in Indus Battle Royale

- Advertisement -

SuperGaming, India’s leading game developer based in Pune, has announced the launch of Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode for its upcoming homegrown game, Indus Battle Royale. This latest gameplay feature follows Indus’ recent feat of surpassing 11 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store for Android.

The TDM mode introduces a 4v4 gameplay experience set in the brand-new map called Saaplok. Unlike the traditional battle royale format, TDM offers an adrenaline-pumping environment where players will respawn after getting eliminated, ensuring continuous action and engagement. The first squad to collectively reach 50 kills will be declared the winner.

Additionally, weapon sway, crosshair centering, and muzzle VFX have all been reworked for a more dynamic and immersive experience. To further enhance player satisfaction, achievements and kill confirmations have been visually revamped, while a brand-new UI widget called “ferrofluids” has been introduced. This innovative widget not only accurately conveys the direction, intensity, and count of weapon fire and self-inflicted damage, but also boasts a stylish design unlike anything seen in the genre.

Mr. Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperGaming

Sharing his enthusiasm for the latest gameplay mode addition to Indus Battle Royale, Mr. Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperGaming stated, “We are thrilled to introduce the Team Deathmatch mode in Indus Battle Royale. With TDM, players can expect a pulse-pounding experience that combines fast-paced action with strategic gameplay. The support from our community has fueled our development efforts, and we are confident that our players will embrace TDM and the new dimension that it brings to the game.”

Players can expect a complete audio overhaul, featuring dynamic voice lines, impactful interior reverb during combat, and a thrilling new endgame track complete with unique sound effects for victory and defeat. Weapon handling has also received a significant upgrade, with gun responsiveness now visible during sliding maneuvers and while firing.

To intensify combat, TDM will offer four pre-made weapon load-outs for players to choose from. Catering to various playstyles, these load-outs will prevent any single weapon or combination from becoming overpowered, bringing balance and a competitive edge to the gameplay.

The weapon load-outs for Indus Battle Royale TDM will be as follows:

A27 Locust (Assault Rifle) & Judgement (Handgun)

Devastator (Light Machine Gun) & R4-FTR (Handgun)

V – Fury (Submachine Gun) & Kismet CS10 (Shotgun)

Tempest CFA (Submachine Gun) & Vigil SR-14 (Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle)

The addition of TDM will cater to both casual players seeking fast-paced action and competitive gamers looking for team-based challenges, or even for squads looking for a quick warm up prior to a battle royale match. It will not only diversify gameplay within the Indus universe but also broaden the game’s appeal to a wider gaming community eager for multiplayer modes.

The game is currently in closed beta and gamers eager to experience it firsthand can head over to www.indusbeta.com and sign up to join the official waitlist. Once on the list, users will receive a direct link to download and play the game as soon as they are whitelisted.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SuperGaming

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 145