SuperGaming announces Indus Battle Royale for iOS – Pre-Orders now live on App Store

Pre-orders for SuperGaming‘s highly anticipated Indo-Futuristic battle royale, Indus, are officially open for iOS users on the App Store. This follows the success on Android, where pre-registrations have surpassed 11 million. By pre-ordering Indus on the App Store, players will receive exclusive rewards upon launch.

You can pre-order Indus battle royale on iOS here.

In response to community feedback, optimization efforts have been made for low-end devices, ensuring a smooth gameplay experience. The game now runs seamlessly on a wide range of devices, addressing the community’s concerns and making it more accessible to players without compromising on quality.

As part of continuous efforts to meet high player demand, access to the game is also being expanded via closed beta testing, offering more players the opportunity to experience Indus firsthand. Additionally, SuperGaming plans to host community playtests across India including Indore, Chennai, and Kochi to further refine the game based on the feedback of the players.

