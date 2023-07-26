SuperBot Version 6.0 is Now Available, Allowing Users to Make Smart Calls in the Blink of an Eye

- Advertisement - -

SuperBot has announced the SuperBot Version 6.0. The latest version signals the next major shift in enterprise automation in India. SuperBot 6.0 empowers businesses of all sizes, from micro to macro, with its advanced features and unparalleled performance.

Designed to cater to the diverse needs of various industries and businesses, SuperBot Version 6.0 introduces a host of exciting capabilities that enable users to make smart calls in the blink of an eye. With its enhanced user interface, businesses can effortlessly train the bot to handle new questions and responses, ensuring a seamless customer experience. SuperBot Version 6.0 is dedicated to empowering businesses by maximizing ROI, lowering call costs, and providing 24×7 customer support.

One of the standout features of SuperBot Version 6.0 is its real-time fulfillment capabilities and prompt responses, which are particularly invaluable for the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and Ecommerce Industries. By leveraging the power of SuperBot, businesses can now reduce their Return to Origin (RTO) rate, minimize Cart Abandonment, increase Customer Satisfaction (CSAT), decrease Average Handling Time (AHT), and establish a 24×7 helpline to address customer concerns. The helpline enables real-time call transfers, providing customers with immediate assistance on delivery status, payment refund inquiries, and other general queries.

In the field of higher education, SuperBot Version 6.0 introduces two groundbreaking use cases: Real-Time Lead Verification and a 24×7 Incoming Admission Helpline. These features save valuable time for education organizations by automating lead profiling and support query handling, enabling counsellors to focus on driving conversions. Additionally, the helpline showcases technological advancements to prospective students while capturing leads and addressing queries around the clock.

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder, and Director of SuperBot.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of a much-anticipated new generation version of SuperBot, which is designed with great care and attention to detail. SuperBot 6.0 can be trained to understand the custom responses shared by users, comprehend them, and respond appropriately. This reduces the time required to handle a query due to human intervention and allows corporations to cut costs by huge margins. We are extremely thankful and express our gratitude to our end customers for being a part of our journey, for believing in us and for stepping into the future and revolutionizing calling,” said Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder, and Director of SuperBot.

SuperBot 6.0 makes it remarkably simple for users to create their personalized SuperBot without any coding skills. Businesses can effortlessly drag, connect, and create their own SuperBot tailored to their desired responses and voice within minutes. The updated user interface provides a user-friendly experience, reducing reliance on external support. Additionally, with SuperBot 6.0, businesses need not worry about muffled voices or difficult-to-understand tones from users, as the new update enhances the bot’s intelligence to reframe questions and ask again.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.