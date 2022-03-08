SunTec Business Solutions joins the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program

- Advertisement -

SunTec Business Solutions announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will enable SunTec to deploy its cloud-native pricing and billing solution for banks, accelerate sales, and drive new business through close collaboration with the AWS sales team.

Businesses around the world are using the cloud to develop new digital experiences across industries. According to Gartner analysis, global cloud revenue will total $474 Billion in 2022, up from $408 Billion in 2021 as businesses use the cloud to drive growth and innovation

SunTec leverages AWS’ platform capabilities for cloud and SaaS deployments to power its Relationship-based Pricing product. SunTec Relationship-based Pricing enables banks to dynamically segment customers based on their behavior, and design and launch innovative contextualized pricing to customers. It easily integrates with existing transaction systems, automates the end-to-end pricing process, and provides a centralized repository to store and manage products and pricing across the enterprise.

By participating in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, SunTec will receive co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. SunTec will also gain visibility to ISV partner solutions via an internal solution library and automated customers’ procurement experience through the AWS Marketplace. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners

Amit Dua, President and Global Head – Client Facing Group at SunTec said, “We are delighted to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to accelerate sales and drive new business. Our cloud-native product SunTec Relationship-based Pricing, powered by AWS, will help our customers move to the cloud quickly and leverage software as-a-service (SaaS) to ensure resilient operations and drive innovation. We already have proven expertise in collaborating with AWS to offer best-in-class solutions to customers across Europe, Australia, and Latin America, with demand further increasing globally. We will continue to leverage AWS to enable our customers to become more customer-centric, reduce time to market, roll out relationship-based pricing and offers, and ensure creation of new revenue streams.”

SunTec has been an AWS partner for over four years, having done many deployments for customers using cloud as well as SaaS. In early 2021, SunTec Xelerate was successfully verified by AWS Foundational Technical Review (a detailed technical and architectural review) that confirms SunTec Xelerate’s security, reliability, operational excellence, speed, and functionality.

