SunTec Appoints Pramod Perumparambil as CSTO

SunTec Business Solutions, the world’s #1 relationship-based pricing and billing company, announced the appointment of Pramod Perumparambil as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO). Pramod is based out of Bengaluru and will drive company-wide strategy for accelerated business growth that will create long-term value for clients. Pramod will collaborate with business functions within SunTec to constantly evaluate market conditions, develop a business plan, and facilitate collaboration between key stakeholders.

Mr. Nanda Kumar, Founder & CEO, SunTec

Mr. Nanda Kumar, Founder & CEO, SunTec, said, “Given our focus on business transformation in line with expanding market opportunities, Pramod will play an instrumental role in our journey by ensuring people and business alignment with our vision and strategy. He will contribute towards the strategic plans of SunTec with an objective of scaling the company performance and maximizing potential. He will be working closely with the leadership team to devise effective strategies and enable accelerated growth in the coming years.”

Mr. Pramod Perumparambil, said, “I am excited to join SunTec and look forward to providing strategic direction for the business, increase synergies and engagement across the organization to capitalize on the opportunity in front of us. As organizations strive to be the trusted provider of their products to their consumers, through consolidation and ecosystems, the relevance for SunTec solutions only increases. I believe that my deep understanding of the enterprise technology solutions, and strong experience in driving business and organizational transformations will help SunTec catapult into the next phase of growth.”

Pramod has more than two decades of experience in driving top-line growth, and organizational and business transformations for large organizations. Before this Pramod was part of the IBM Software Lab leadership and directly responsible for Client Success. Prior to joining IBM (via an acquisition), Pramod held executive positions with US and India based Product/Consulting firms in major growth markets including the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

SunTec operates in the revenue management, pricing and billing space that is estimated to grow globally at a CAGR of 9.4% to USD 22.4 billion by 2024. SunTec’s product portfolio includes relationship-based pricing and billing, enterprise product management, offers, deals and loyalty programs management, indirect taxation compliance and e-invoicing, among others.

