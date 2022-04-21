SunTec appoints Clinton Abbott as Head of Product Management

- Advertisement -

SunTec Business Solutions announced the appointment of Clinton Abbott as the Head of Product Management.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when countries are emerging from the pandemic and organizations across various industries are grappling with customer delight and retention in a fragmented, dynamic, and fiercely competitive marketplace.

Against the backdrop of SunTec’s product leadership in the billing and pricing space as well as thought leadership and evangelization of digitization for business benefit virtually since inception, the reality of today’s market presents manifold opportunities for SunTec. The organization aims to move to the next level and capitalize on convergence and collaboration across and within industries given the need for robust value creation for the end customer.

Nanda Kumar, Founder & CEO, SunTec

Nanda Kumar, Founder & CEO, SunTec said, “Clinton’s deep industry understanding is crucial for us at this time, given that organizations around the world are looking to enhance customer experience by providing significant value to their customers. His diverse experience and working across multiple core banking systems will help us further strengthen our product management capabilities and help deepen our customer relationships across the globe with a richer portfolio of products that will cut across various industries. I am certain that Clinton’s experience in this industry will be a gamechanger for us in enhancing our offerings and we see him as an integral part of our leadership at SunTec.”

“I am delighted to be a part of SunTec whose ethos is driven by innovation. I believe that my experience will help SunTec unlock and understand our customers better in the new world and focus on strengthening SunTec’s offerings for the industry. Financial Services, Telecom, Travel and Retail, among others, are experiencing an unprecedented convergence of business frameworks and technologies and cross-leveraging best practices once thought to be industry specific. We, being at the front line, are witnessing immense transformation and disruption through working with our partners in unlocking these capabilities for our customers across their respective value chains. There has never been a greater need of a robust, rapid implementable feature rich middle layer solution to support these ever-growing digital transformation journeys.” said Clinton.

Clinton will be based out of Cape Town, South Africa and will be primarily responsible for defining and supporting the building of innovative products for SunTec. He will also be working with the industry product team at SunTec to build a strong product roadmap in the context of customer and market expectations. Clinton comes with 25 years of experience of working with multiple core banking platforms across organizations such as Arise and Standard Bank Group. He is a seasoned expert in the banking and technology industry and has played an instrumental role in effectively leveraging technology and innovation to transform banking systems across the globe.