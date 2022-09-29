Sunstone partners with TCS iON to enable immersive industry-oriented learning for 1 lakh students

- Advertisement - -

Sunstone has partnered with TCS iON a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, to provide industry–oriented education to 1 lakh students. Through TCS iON’s digital learning courses, more than 1 lakh students will be imparted industry-relevant education that will comprise of courses which are tailor made to suit the current job market. Additionally, students will be provided with more internship opportunities and mentorship from leaders within the tech community.

The digital learning services offered are part of TCS iON – Industry Honour Programme (IHP) which has been crafted to help higher education institutions through the changing and dynamic nature of skill demands. Sunstone and TCS iON come together through this partnership with the aim to disrupt conventional delivery of Higher-Education for technical courses via immersive learning.

Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone

On the announcement, Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone said, “Today’s industry demands are ever evolving and one needs an ‘always on’ approach to stay relevant. While at Sunstone, we have successfully created the most conducive learning environment for maximizing opportunities and enhancing employability, our zeal to constantly transform and offer industry relevant solutions for technical courses has prompted us to enter into this collaboration. TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services provides smart Phygital solutions in this transformational education space and with TCS being a major recruiter, this collaboration will be beneficial to our students and partner colleges by enhancing the quality of education and bringing suitable employment opportunities.”

The partnership which will deliver learning via Digital Learning Resources and Digital Lectures will provide students pursuing technical courses the benefits of industry designed curriculum and exposure to industry experts in every semester of the program. Learners will also have access to 20+ industry 4.0 courses such as Design Thinking, Robotics, IoT Applications etc. Students who successfully clear the summative assessment and meet eligibility criteria will receive a ‘Certificate of Achievement’ from TCS iON.

Students would be eligible to apply for Remote Internships provided by TCS iON so that they can gain hands-on experience and build applied skills to improve employability. These internships will give students the opportunity to apply their learnings in near real life and attain necessary industry experience.

Moreover, students will also get the opportunity to access job offers from more than 700+ companies pan-India through TCS iON Job Portal after the successful qualification of National Qualifier Test (NQT) – Cognitive & Subject tests conducted by TCS iON. Students will also be eligible to give TCS Digital exam to get first access to job openings within the TCS group.

