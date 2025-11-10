Sunburn Festival unites with Revenant Esports to create India’s first Music-Gaming cultural crossover – Game The Beat

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Asia’s premier electronic music dance (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival and India’s fastest growing E-sports brand Revenant Esports (RNTX) announced its partnership for a groundbreaking collaboration titled Game The Beat. The initiative will debut at Sunburn Festival 2025 which is scheduled on December 19th to 21st, 2025 at Infiniti Bay, Sewri, Mumbai.

The coming together of two brands that resonate with the youth will create a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bridge the worlds of music and gaming leading to adynamic new lifestyle experience for Gen Z audiences across India. The collaboration will bring together Revenant’s massive digital gaming community and Sunburn Festival’s electrifying on-ground festival energy, leading to the birth of a new cultural ecosystem where raves meet raids and beats meet battles.

Through this partnership, Sunburn Festival will be leveraging Revenant’s strong community to gain a year-round digital presence and deeper engagement. Sunburn Festival 2025 will also serve as a powerful stage for Revenant Esports to step into the mainstream cultural spotlight, offering the brand unparalleled visibility at one of Asia’s most iconic music festivals. Game The Beat will also ensure that Revenant enters the mainstream of India’s cultural landscape, connecting with music, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Mr. Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, “At Sunburn, we’ve always believed that the future of entertainment lies at the intersection of culture, community and creativity. As two dynamic industries converge, this Game The Beat collaboration reflects the evolution of audience behaviour, where experiences transcend formats and fandoms. Together, we’re shaping a new era of immersive entertainment for a generation that doesn’t just consume culture but actively creates it”.

Mr. Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esports

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esports, said, “Music and gaming remain the two biggest youth engagement platforms in India. We are extremely delighted to partner with Sunburn Festival to create an ecosystem that would be driving youth engagement. Revenant has emerged as India’s fastest-growing esports company with 50M+ cumulative digital reach, while Sunburn Festival is Asia’s premier EDM event that has been growing strength-to-strength for the last 18 years. And this year our collaboration Game The Beat will lead to the unification of the rhythm of sound with the rush of gaming.”

Game The Beatwill blend the best of online and offline experiences and offer an immersive experience to fans. This will unfold across multiple phases. Game The Beat will be redefining youth entertainment by generating an estimated 3-5 million digital reach.

The partnership will see creator-led content that would feature Revenant’s stars such as Scout, Kaashvi, Sensei and Vanshaj. Expect Sunburn Festival-branded gaming events, custom lobbies, and giveaways in the lead-up to the festival. There would also be a Game The Beat: mini-series that would highlight creators’ journey from gaming bootcamps to the Sunburn Festival stage.

Sunburn Festival 2025 will also see a dedicated Gaming Arena offering live tournaments, meet-and-greets and interactive experiences. Fans will also get access to exclusive co-branded merchandise and digital content drops across both communities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sunburn

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 200