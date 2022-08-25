Sumo India Studios Appoints Dolly Thomas as Talent Acquisition Manager

- Advertisement - -

Sumo India Studios, a renowned video game development company is delighted to announce the appointment of Dolly Thomas as its new Talent Acquisition Manager. The role will see Dolly spearheading recruitment for Sumo India’s Pune and Bangalore studios, as the company focuses its efforts on growth and acquiring exceptional talent from within the games industry and beyond. Before joining Sumo India, Dolly was Talent Acquisition Manager at Company 3 in Pune, where she managed end-to-end recruitments as well as mentoring a team of recruiters.

“The gaming industry has always been fascinating for me,” said Dolly. “An industry that is a combination of creativity, emerging technology, and lots of fun. I have been following the exciting work being done by Sumo Digital for a long time now, and when this opportunity opened up, I decided to take the plunge into this industry.

“I am very excited to get this opportunity with Sumo India Studios, where I believe that my passion for talent recruitment and being part of the team will contribute to taking Sumo India to the next level.”

Stewart Neal, Studio Director at Sumo India Studios

Stewart Neal, Studio Director at Sumo India Studios, said: “We’re really happy to welcome Dolly into our amazing growing team. She brings a wealth of knowledge to Sumo India Studios, having over 18 years of Talent Acquisition and Team Management experience in industries covering IT, ITES, Animation and VFX.”

Sumo India’s Pune and Bangalore studios are currently looking for fresh talent to join them, and all available vacancies can be found on their respective career pages.

