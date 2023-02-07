Sumo India appoints Ashish Bhawker as a new HR manager of operations

- Advertisement - -

Sumo India, part of the Sumo Digital family, has announced the appointment of a new HR Manager of Operations. Ashish Bhawkar will be responsible for looking after the HR operations and engagement activities across both the Pune and Bangalore studios.

Mr. Stewart Neal, Studio Director at Sumo India Studios

“As Sumo India Studios continues to grow across both its Pune and Bangalore locations, it is essential that we continue to ensure the highest quality support and well-being for our people,” said Mr. Stewart Neal, Studio Director of Sumo India Studios. “It’s great to welcome Ashish to the already excellent HR team we have here.”

Father-of-two Ashish brings a wealth of experience having gained a Master’s degree in Business Administration, specialising in Marketing and Human Resources. He’s a seasoned professional with experience in Human Resources and has worked in the ITES, IT & VFX industries.

“The games industry has so many creative people and working with them is what I’m most looking forward to,” said Mr. Ashish Bhawker. “I have close to 15 years of experience, and I felt it was time to implement my learnings in this industry; and what better place to begin than with Sumo India.”

The studio has a rich history of developing ground-breaking games and delivering innovative projects for the world’s biggest publishers, including Microsoft, Sony, Apple and Sega, and has some incredible projects on the horizon. Sumo Digital is an award-winning family of 16 development studios, located in some of the most vibrant cities across the UK, Poland, Canada, and India.

