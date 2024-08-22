Suchi Semicon to invest $100 million in Gujarat’s first Semiconductor OSAT plant, set to produce 3 million chips per day

- Advertisement -

Suchi Semicon,Surat based Semiconductor manufacturing company, is set to inaugurate Gujarat’s first Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) plant by November 2024. Spanning an initial area of 30,000 square feet, the plant will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million chips per day. The company is making an investment of over USD 100 million in this state-of-the-art facility, which will feature advanced Class 10k and 100k cleanroom environments. This investment marks a significant step in boosting India’s semiconductor production capabilities and addressing global demand.

Suchi Semicon’s plant aims to boost India’s semiconductor production and address global demand by localising semiconductor assembly and testing. This approach will reduce supply chain lead times and logistical costs, benefiting companies with design operations in India. The facility is set to create up to 1,200 jobs, supporting local economic growth. By leveraging advanced technology and infrastructure, Suchi Semicon seeks to offer competitive pricing and high-quality services in the global semiconductor market. Additionally, the company has signed MOUs with engineering colleges like SVNIT (Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology) and Gujarat Technological University (GTU) to support skill development and create a highly skilled workforce.

Mr. Ashok Mehta, Founder of Suchi Semicon

Mr. Ashok Mehta, Founder of Suchi Semicon said, “India’s semiconductor industry stands at a pivotal moment of growth and transformation. At Suchi Semicon, we are proud to contribute to this vision and invest about $100 million for a plant in Surat. Our goal is to address the growing global demand for semiconductors while also reducing supply chain inefficiencies. By creating up to 1,200 local jobs and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to offer competitive pricing and high-quality services on the global stage. Our collaborations with esteemed institutions like SVNIT and Gujarat Technological University will help us build a highly skilled workforce, ensuring our operations are not only competitive but also a significant contributor to the nation’s economic progress.”

Mr. Shetal Mehta, Co-Founder of Suchi Semicon

Mr. Shetal Mehta, Co-Founder of Suchi Semicon said, “Our new plant marks a pivotal moment for Suchi Semicon and the broader semiconductor industry in India. With this investment, we’re not just scaling up production but also empowering the local community through job creation and skill development. This venture will set a new standard for semiconductor manufacturing in the region and enhance India’s position as a key player in the global tech arena.”

The facility will serve key sectors such as consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunications, and wearables, positioning Suchi Semicon to enhance India’s role in the global semiconductor market and contribute to the country’s technological advancement.

