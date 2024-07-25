Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India Honoured as One of Asia’s Greatest Leaders 2023-24

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced that Subhasis Majumdar, managing director, Vertiv India, has been honored as one of Asia’s Greatest Leaders 2023-24 by AsiaOne Magazine.

With more than two decades of experience in various finance and commercial roles, including his prior role as VP and Chief Finance Officer, India region for Vertiv, Majumdar’s leadership has been instrumental in driving Vertiv’s success in the region. He brings a wealth of expertise to his role leading India operations, showcasing a unique blend of functional, operational, and strategic acumen.

Reflecting on the recognition, Subhasis Majumdar stated, “It’s truly humbling to be recognized by AsiaOne Magazine as one of Asia’s Greatest Leaders 2023-24. This accolade reflects the collaborative spirit and dedication of the entire Vertiv team, whose commitment to excellence has been the cornerstone of our success. Looking ahead, my focus remains on leveraging emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and its impact on data center infrastructure, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving innovation and operational excellence to meet the evolving needs of our customers. I am committed to leading Vertiv into a future where we continue to set new standards of excellence in the critical digital infrastructure industry.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

