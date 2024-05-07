Subham Banerjee Appointed Chief Delivery Officer at Clover Infotech

- Advertisement -

Clover Infotech has announced the appointment of Subham Banerjee as its Chief Delivery Officer with effect 1st April 2024. With over 25 years of experience in IT services delivery across the BFS space, Subham brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this critical role.

Subham has an impressive track record, having worked on key assignments both in India and international markets. His tenure at firms such as Citibank Overseas Software Ltd. (COSL), Virtusa/Polaris, Value Labs, and Yash Technologies has honed his skills in project delivery, client management, and operational excellence. His dedication to ensuring services excellence has been instrumental in enabling Clover Infotech to achieve SLA levels of over 99% consistently across its managed services portfolio. Clover counts some of the world’s largest banks in its managed services clientele.

Subham’s vision for the delivery function extends beyond customer satisfaction—it aims for customer delight. He is focusing on three key pillars namely Customers, Employees, and Business Operations to achieve this transformation. He has conceptualized an ‘Agile Delivery Framework’ that has been widely adopted within the organization. This framework emphasizes flexibility, adaptability, and continuous improvement—a testament to Subham’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Subham Banerjee holds an engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology – Durgapur. His academic foundation, combined with his extensive industry experience, positions him well to lead Clover Infotech’s delivery organization.

Mr. Javed Tapia, Chairman – Clover Infotech

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Mr. Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech said, “We are pleased to have Subham take on the role of Chief Delivery Officer. His deep understanding of technology, coupled with his commitment to excellence, will drive our delivery capabilities to newer heights.”

Mr. Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech

Congratulating Subham on the appointment, Mr. Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech said “Subham’s track record of successful project deliveries and his ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams make him an ideal fit for this critical position. As Clover Infotech accelerates its business across geographies and industry verticals, especially banking, financial services and insurance, Subham and his team will play a pivotal role in ensuring service excellence and customer delight.”

Mr. Subham Banerjee, Chief Delivery Officer, Clover Infotech

Mr. Subham Banerjee, Chief Delivery Officer, Clover Infotech said, “I am honoured to lead the delivery organization at Clover Infotech. Our team’s dedication to client success and innovation will continue to be our driving force. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Chairman, and our CEO for entrusting me with this responsibility. I would also thank my team that has always stood by me to get things delivered on-time, every time.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Clover Infotech

