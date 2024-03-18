Subaru and Dell Technologies Advance AI Development for Driver Assist Technology

- Advertisement -

Subaru Corporation is teaming with Dell Technologies to improve driver safety through the powerful combination of AI and high-performance storage. The collaboration is indicative of AI’s profound impact on transforming one of the most common means of transportation, making it safer for drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

Mr. Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies.

“Subaru is driving massive innovation through data to give motorists an extra set of eyes and an extra foot on the brake while entrusting Dell Technologies to enable this journey as its AI development infrastructure,” said Mr. Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “As an AI-ready data platform, Dell PowerScale storage allows companies like Subaru to integrate, analyze and use data to deliver impactful insights that advance human progress and transform industries.”

Subaru can store, manage and use a vast amount of data to advance the development of its next generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with the selection of Dell PowerScale network attached storage systems. Sold in more than 5.5-million EyeSight-equipped vehicles, today’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology monitors traffic movement, optimizes cruise control and warns drivers if they sway outside their lane. PowerScale meets the increased IT demand for AI modeling and validation while helping customers easily scale capacity and performance wherever their data resides.

SUBARU Lab, the AI development base for Subaru established in 2020, can store approximately 1,000 times more files on Dell PowerScale systems than with previous platforms. Subaru now can improve AI image analysis by easily accessing stored files on PowerScale systems deployed in data centers across the SUBARU Lab and Tokyo offices, which wasn’t previously possible. The ability to scale and use data flexibly across locations has expanded the possibilities for business expansion.

Mr. Takashi Kanai, deputy chief of SUBARU Lab and manager of ADAS Development Department, PGM (Advanced Integrated System), Engineering Division

“As a brand that has built its reputation on trust, we are constantly expanding AI development to increase the reliability in our vehicles while contributing to the greater good,” said Mr. Takashi Kanai, deputy chief of SUBARU Lab and manager of ADAS Development Department, PGM (Advanced Integrated System), Engineering Division. “While requirements for systems and storage are ever changing, we are confident that Dell PowerScale is up to the task as the underlying infrastructure for EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, allowing us to continue advancing our AI initiatives to improve driver safety.”

EyeSight is the world’s first system to use only stereo camera technology to provide driver assist features such as pre-collision braking, which detects not only cars but also pedestrians and motorcycles in the vehicle’s path, as well as adaptive cruise control.

With its superior recognition capabilities enabled by stereo camera technology, EyeSight has consistently received top ratings from independent agencies around the world and has significantly contributed to Subaru’s preventive safety performance over the years.

A study by Subaru, based on data from Japan’s Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis (ITARDA), has shown that the accident rate of EyeSight-equipped vehicles in Japan is as low as 0.06%.

Dell PowerScale, the world’s most flexible secure and efficient scale-out file storage system to help customers accelerate modern workloads like analytics and AI, allows SUBARU Lab to flexibly tier data to lower cost storage options across public, private or hybrid cloud environments. SUBARU Lab can also quickly search and retrieve data across these locations to drive AI still image analysis with the solution’s data visualization capability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429