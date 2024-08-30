Su-Kam all set for global expansion by tapping into high demand for renewable energy products

- Advertisement -

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd. (Su-Kam), one of India’s leading player in the power backup and solar solutions industry, has announced its plans for immediate global expansion. After already establishing its base in 51 countries across Africa, West and South East Asia, Su-Kam is set to enter new markets across Europe with a growing demand for solar and renewable energy products.

In its expansion efforts, Su-Kam emphasises the importance of ecological sustainability and environment friendly practices as part of its vision.

Poised to become a global leader in environmental responsibility, Su-Kam’s exclusive products are both technologically advanced and harmonious to mother nature. Su-Kam’s Research and Development (R&D) division together with its engineering department plays a crucial role in creating these eco-friendly solutions.

Mr. Yajan Bansal, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd

Mr. Yajan Bansal, Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd said, “We are committed to expand our global reach to fulfil the high demand for our solar products and support the worldwide renewable energy revolution. Su-Kam’s products are designed to excel in diverse environments, making a lasting positive impact on the environment. We also take pride in our R&D facility, which is recognized as one of the strongest in the country and supports the development of top-quality solar and renewable energy products across our 6 production units.”

Su-Kam’s dedication to sustainability is reflected in its eco-friendly production practices. The company enforces rigorous quality control over its inverters, batteries, and other solar products. This commitment, combined with green manufacturing practices, positions Su-Kam not just as a brand but as a strong advocate for environmental sustainability.

Since its inception in 1988, Su-Kam has been a transformative force in India’s power backup industry. Under new management, Su-Kam is leveraging the expertise of its long-standing channel partner network to accelerate growth. The company is rapidly emerging as a leader in its product categories and aligns its vision with the Indian government’s National Solar Mission and other environmental initiatives.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Su-Kam

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 156