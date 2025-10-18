Stronger Together – Digisol’s SI Webinars Drive Growth and Collaboration

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems Ltd., a leading provider of Made in India IT Networking Solutions, successfully conducted two insightful SI Webinars on 10th September and 7th October 2025. The sessions were part of Digisol’s ongoing initiative to empower and engage with its System Integrator (SI) community through meaningful discussions, product updates, and business opportunities.

The webinars witnessed enthusiastic participation from SIs across the country, providing a platform to explore Digisol’s latest product offerings, upcoming Premium Partner Programs, and real-world case studies that digisol has won across sectors such as Real Estate, Hospitality, Education, Government, Infrastructure and many more.

The sessions were graced by the presence of Mr. Shridhar Kadam, CEO of Digisol Systems Ltd., along with senior leaders Mr. Dinesh Thakur (VP – Product Management) and Mr. Samir Kamat (Sales Head – Active Products), who shared valuable insights on Digisol’s growth roadmap, partner collaborations, and the brand’s continued commitment to the “Made in India, for India” vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Samir Kamat (Sales Head – Active Products) said, “Our SI community is an integral part of Digisol’s journey. Through these webinars, we aim to strengthen our collaboration, share technological advancements, and recognize the efforts of our partners who help us bring reliable and scalable networking solutions to every corner of India.”

The webinars also introduced Digisol’s latest SI Premier Leagues and League of Champions programs, designed to reward and motivate top-performing System Integrators with exciting incentives and recognition opportunities.

League of Champions: Rewards over and above your Premier League incentives!

Win Big!

Car worth ₹10 Lakhs & Bike worth ₹2.5 Lakhs up for grabs!

To qualify, you just need:

✔ Achieve ₹1 Crore business across 3 quarters

✔ Participate in at least 2 Premier Leagues.

Digisol continues to focus on building future-ready digital infrastructure by offering innovative, high-quality IT networking products that meet global standards while being designed for India’s diverse requirements.

