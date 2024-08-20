Streamline Hybrid Cloud for Tomorrow’s Innovation

- Advertisement -

Authored by Mr. Travis Vigil, SVP Product Management, Dell Technologies & Mr. Thomas Cornely, SVP Product Management, Nutanix

There are, at a minimum, two constants in IT: growth and change. With 90% of organizations reporting increased complexity in the past two years, the continued, explosive growth of applications and data has made it more and more critical to manage applications and workloads efficiently. Furthermore, predictability and stability of infrastructure costs regularly surface as prominent concerns. These challenges underline the critical need for organizations to be strategic in their decisions putting an even greater emphasis on the importance of flexibility and choice.

To drive simplicity and provide more choice to the teams navigating the IT waters, Dell Technologies and Nutanix are building on their 14+ year relationship with two new innovative solutions. These new offerings, sold and delivered by Dell, are redefining flexibility and control in Nutanix environments, with each solution addressing key IT challenges head-on to help future-ready enterprises pave a path forward.

Introducing Dell XC Plus

Dell XC Plus is a turnkey, HCI-based appliance designed to streamline the complexities of on-premises and hybrid cloud environments by integrating the Nutanix Cloud Platform software stack on Dell PowerEdge servers, offering customers more choice and control to meet evolving IT requirements. Featuring a centralized control plane, robust automation, the integrated Nutanix AHV hypervisor, and a resilient distributed cloud architecture, this solution is engineered to enable enterprises to:

Simplify Hybrid Cloud: Combining user-friendly software from Nutanix and robust PowerEdge server from Dell enables seamless management and a unified hybrid cloud framework so IT teams can focus on growth and strategic business outcomes.

Combining user-friendly software from Nutanix and robust PowerEdge server from Dell enables seamless management and a unified hybrid cloud framework so IT teams can focus on growth and strategic business outcomes. Streamline Operations: Automation capabilities create a more secure, resilient and agile IT environment that directs energy toward breakthroughs instead of maintenance.

Automation capabilities create a more secure, resilient and agile IT environment that directs energy toward breakthroughs instead of maintenance. Optimize Performance: The solution continuously fine-tunes itself using AI and machine learning to enhance performance and optimize resource planning for both traditional and modern workloads.

Customers can leverage the modern, flexible, and secure XC Plus solution to accelerate application deployment and simplify hybrid cloud today.

A Sneak Preview: Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform adds choice and flexibility

We have heard our customers and understand their need for flexibility in infrastructure architecture. In response, Dell and Nutanix are proud to announce that Dell PowerFlex will be the first external storage supported and integrated with the Nutanix Cloud Platform. This solution natively integrates Dell’s premier software-defined infrastructure with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor and the Nutanix Cloud Platform to create an enhanced hybrid cloud experience. Our joint customers will gain greater storage flexibility with the ability to manage compute and storage independently, run their choice of hypervisor and achieve extreme performance at scale all while maintaining the full suite of Nutanix software features , which includes enterprise data protection and disaster recovery, networking and security, and more, to tackle complex infrastructure challenges with ease.

Stay tuned for more details on this solution which is currently in development and will be available to customers in early access later this year.

Dell and Nutanix – Paving the Path for Hybrid Cloud Innovation Together

The extended collaboration between Dell Technologies and Nutanix reflects our shared commitment to innovation, leveraging decades of combined expertise to deliver these new offerings. In fact, this is just the beginning. Over time, we intend to explore expanding Nutanix Cloud Platform integration with other Dell IP-based storage solutions. As you navigate the hybrid cloud landscape, rely on the simplicity and robustness that XC Plus offers today. Meanwhile, look forward to the increased agility, expanded choice, and unparalleled flexibility of PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform.

Explore Dell XC Plus on our website and tune into the theCUBE Broadcast to witness our innovation live. Embrace the collaboration of Dell and Nutanix, where resiliency and flexibility empower your enterprise to not just excel but lead in the digital era.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 174