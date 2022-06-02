Strata launches first ever Commercial Real Estate investment app

- Advertisement -

In its bid to further democratize commercial real-estate as an asset class for Indians, Strata the country’s leading tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, announced the launch of its mobile app. The platform will empower investors to seamlessly access and invest in any grade-A CRE asset listed on Strata’s platform and avail end-to-end asset management services instantly through an easy to use mobile app.

Strata has been on a constant pursuit towards make investing in high-yield, Grade-A commercial real estate accessible, transparent, and seamless for all its investors. Built with best-in-class tools the app will enable investors on Strata’s platform to effortlessly manage their investments across commercial properties in the country.

Designed for maximum speed and ease-of-use, the mobile app will enable its users to quickly search, filter, and browse every listing on Strata from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet. It will not only allow investors to evaluate properties but will offer end-to-end asset management services in terms of investing in new properties, exiting the current property and even checking on the updates of upcoming properties among others.

The app will also benefit the NRI audiences, who comprise a significant portion of Strata’s customer base. With the unique advantage of converting their foreign income into lucrative investment options in India, NRIs have been heavy investors in Indian real-estate, wherein the latter comprises for more than 70% of a typical NRI portfolio.

However investment in real-estate requires sound understanding of the industry scenario, property rates, expected growth among other factors. Owing to ambiguity around valuation and asset management, NRIs’ are forced to make investment decisions either on the premise of limited information or through their dependence on local agents whereby they end up being misled. With the launch of their app, Strata aims to engage with NRI investors and Indians working overseas more effectively while enabling them to evaluate, buy and monitor assets on real-time without any hassles and thereby helping them make informed decisions. By means of an accelerated engagement through the app the company is eyeing a 30% growth in its current NRI investor base.



Commenting on the development, Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder & CEO, Strata Property Management, said, “We have ceaselessly worked towards making the lucrative asset class of CRE accessible to India like never before and it has just got better with the launch of our all new mobile app. While a new investor on Strata’s platform can kick-start a seamless investment journey by browsing, evaluating and shortlisting feasible assets, our existing investors will be able to avail end-to-end asset management services in an instant and easy manner, thanks to the app.”

“Technology and customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do and with the aid of a mobile-first approach, Strata aims to offer a gamut of competitive services whereby investors are not just able to browse and evaluate assets but will be able to find alternative assets, match the specifications of a particular asset, besides investing and exiting all at the click of a button. The platform will thus create a cohesive customer journey offering superior user interface and an extremely convenient investment experience.”

