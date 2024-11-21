STQC Certifies CP PLUS CCTV Cameras with ER IoTSCS Certification – Setting New Standards in Surveillance, Security, and Reliability

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS, India’s leading provider of advanced surveillance solutions, proudly announces that its range of PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) and IPC (Internet Protocol Camera) devices has achieved the prestigious ER IoTSCS STQC certification. Awarded by the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this certification establishes CP PLUS as a frontrunner in delivering surveillance solutions that meet India’s highest standards in quality, security, and technological excellence.

This certification underscores CP PLUS’s commitment to empowering public and private sectors with robust, reliable, and secure surveillance systems. With ER IoTSCS STQC certification, CP PLUS’s PTZ and IPC cameras are validated for secure data handling, superior performance in diverse environments, and compliance with stringent national standards – essential attributes for critical and high-demand applications in India.

The ER IoTSCS STQC certification is a hallmark of excellence in IoT and electronic surveillance, designed to ensure that products perform reliably even in the most challenging scenarios. CP PLUS’s PTZ and IPC cameras are tested for data encryption, environmental resilience, image clarity, power efficiency, and network protocol compliance, making them ideal for critical sectors where high-security standards are paramount.

“At CP PLUS, we believe in delivering technology that not only leads the industry but also empowers our country to meet its security challenges head-on,” said Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS. “Achieving the ER IoTSCS STQC certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in security technology. It assures our customers that they are investing in products that meet the highest benchmarks of performance, safety, and quality.”

With this certification, CP PLUS’s PTZ and IPC camera range is poised to support various government-led and private-sector initiatives, offering secure, resilient, and intelligent surveillance capabilities. The certification also positions CP PLUS as a trusted partner for organizations that require compliance with national standards for security technology in government, critical infrastructure, and commercial applications.

The ER IoTSCS STQC certification not only reinforces CP PLUS’s reputation for quality but also assures clients and partners that these surveillance solutions stand resilient under diverse conditions, such as extreme weather, dust, and high humidity levels. Moreover, the certification signifies enhanced data security measures in CP PLUS’s IoT-enabled products, with advanced data protection protocols and efficient power management, making these cameras an ideal choice for organizations seeking reliability and long-term value in their surveillance investments.

Achieving the ER IoTSCS STQC certification places CP PLUS’s PTZ and IPC camera range at the forefront of India’s surveillance market, setting new benchmarks in quality and performance. CP PLUS is committed to leveraging this achievement to lead India’s surveillance technology industry with innovative, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving demands of the nation.

