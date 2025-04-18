STQC-Certified CP PLUS Powers India’s Move towards Trusted Surveillance

- Advertisement -

India’s surveillance systems would no longer settle for anything less than excellence. With the formal implementation of STQC’s ER IoTSCS norms, the surveillance industry has entered a new era – one where performance meets purpose, and technology bows to trust.

In a country as vast, diverse, and complex as India, securing urban and rural spaces alike has always been a daunting challenge. Surveillance cameras, once mere watchers on walls, are now becoming intelligent sentinels – capable of analyzing, alerting, and adapting. But with power accountability must come – STQC.

The Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, under the aegis of MeitY, has laid down a meticulous framework – ER IoTSCS (Essential Requirements for Security – IoT Surveillance Compliance Standards). These are not mere technicalities; they are the constitution of credible surveillance, demanding that every camera be proven for impregnable security, resilience, and integrity.

And at CP PLUS, true to our legacy, we have not just welcomed the change, we are championing it.

A New Mandate, A New Market

With the 9th of April marking the formal enforcement of these norms, the Indian surveillance landscape has begun its tectonic shift. Every product intended for government deployment, critical infrastructure, and smart city integration must now pass the rigorous STQC compliance tests.

From dusty highways in Rajasthan to coastal watchtowers in Tamil Nadu, from the bustling metros of Delhi to remote police outposts in the Northeast – CP PLUS cameras have become trusted eyes of the nation.

With STQC-certified PTZ and IPC camera ranges, CP PLUS is now setting the benchmark for what it means to be compliant, secure, and future-ready.

What STQC Really Means for India

In a world reeling from cyber vulnerabilities and geopolitical uncertainties, STQC norms are India’s firewall against poorly designed, non-compliant surveillance products flooding the market. These norms ensure:

End-to-End Security : From firmware integrity to data transmission protocols, every certified camera must shield itself from tampering and breaches.

: From firmware integrity to data transmission protocols, every certified camera must shield itself from tampering and breaches. Protocol Harmony : Seamless integration into India’s smart infrastructure – IoT-ready, interoperable, and fail-safe.

: Seamless integration into India’s smart infrastructure – IoT-ready, interoperable, and fail-safe. Indigenous Excellence: Paving the way for “Make in India” products to shine globally.

This is not just about checking boxes. This is about building trust at scale – in airports, railway stations, industrial corridors, and schools.

CP PLUS: More Than Compliance, A Commitment

While the STQC certification is now a mandate, CP PLUS treats it as a mission. That’s why we have designed products that go beyond requirements. Now, with STQC-certified range of advanced cameras, CP PLUS ensures its surveillance solutions are not just watching but watching wisely.

This isn’t a cosmetic upgrade. These devices are born of a philosophy that security must be sovereign. Firmware is tightly controlled. Access protocols are locked down. Video streams are encrypted end-to-end. Tested for reliability under adverse conditions. Optimized for real-time analytics and AI-based threat detection.

And most crucially, these cameras are built in India, for India.

An Industry Reimagined

The ripple effect of STQC implementation is already being felt:

System integrators are prioritizing certified products to ensure project eligibility.





are prioritizing certified products to ensure project eligibility. Government tenders are mandating STQC-compliant devices, phasing out generic imports.





are mandating STQC-compliant devices, phasing out generic imports. Consumers and businesses are awakening to the need for certified, secure cameras, not just cheaper options.

What we’re witnessing is not just a change in compliance. It’s a change in consciousness and CP PLUS is leading the way – already certified and deployed .

The Road Ahead

April 9th may be the date STQC norms were enforced, but it will be remembered as the day India drew a line in the sand, demanding that the eyes that watch over its people be trustworthy, intelligent, and indigenous.

CP PLUS stands at the helm of this transformation – not just as a manufacturer, but as the leader of a movement. A movement towards surveillance that is sovereign, systems that are secure by design, and solutions that are made in Bharat, made for Bharat.

As the surveillance industry realigns itself with these new expectations, one truth has never been clearer: the future of security is here – and CP PLUS is already bringing it to your doorstep.

