STQC Certification – How CP PLUS is Raising the Bar for Surveillance in India

Surveillance today isn’t just about recording, it’s about trust. And trust, especially when protecting public spaces, critical infrastructure, and sensitive data, must be earned. That’s where STQC certification steps in – not as a formality, but as a fundamental requirement in India’s evolving security landscape.

Short for Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification, STQC is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It ensures that electronics and IT systems, especially those like CCTV cameras, meet the highest standards for quality, performance, and cybersecurity. When you see the STQC mark, you’re not just looking at compliance, you’re looking at assurance, accountability, and readiness.

Why STQC Matters for Modern Surveillance

Not all CCTV cameras are created equal. As threats evolve from physical breaches to sophisticated cyberattacks, India needs surveillance systems that can go beyond basic coverage. STQC-certified systems are built to do exactly that.

Here’s why they stand apart:

Government-Grade Security: Equipped to safeguard critical infrastructure, smart cities and homes.





Cybersecurity-Ready: Designed to deliver tamper, hack, and theft-proof security.





Compliance with Indian Standards: Built to align with national technical guidelines and legal norms.





Tested Reliability: Rigorously checked for clarity, endurance, power resilience, and long-term stability.

STQC certification isn’t just about ticking boxes, it’s about proving performance, especially where failure isn’t an option.

CP PLUS: Raising the Bar, Not Just Meeting It

At the heart of this shift toward certified excellence stands CP PLUS, India’s most trusted name in surveillance. The brand hasn’t just adopted the STQC framework, it has helped redefine how it’s implemented, especially in the real-world challenges of Indian conditions.

Why CP PLUS is the clear choice for STQC-compliant surveillance:

Make in India Compliant: Products are conceived, designed, and engineered in India, for India.





Trusted Nationwide: Widely deployed across government tenders, PSU installations, smart cities, and strategic public spaces.





AI-Driven & Cyber-Hardened: Merges advanced video analytics with robust security protocols.





Pan-India Support: An expansive service network ensures timely installation, training, and upkeep.

Every CP PLUS camera certified under STQC is a reflection of this deeper promise, security that thinks ahead.

Who Needs STQC-Certified CCTV?

STQC isn’t a niche requirement anymore. Today, a growing number of sectors demand this level of assurance:

Government departments & Public Sector Units (PSUs)





Smart city surveillance and traffic command centres





Airports, railway stations, and border security posts





Healthcare, education, and data-sensitive institutions





Critical infrastructure like power plants, banks, and data centres

Whether you’re a system integrator preparing a government bid or a facility head tasked with compliance, STQC certification through CP PLUS helps you stay ahead, technologically and legally.

What CP PLUS Delivers, Others Often Don’t

With CP PLUS, you get more than just certification. You get:

Future-Proofing: Firmware that adapts, systems that evolve.





Crystal-Clear Clarity: High-definition visuals under all lighting conditions.





Seamless Integration: Smooth compatibility with existing systems and government-backed platforms.





Durability: Built to withstand India’s diverse weather and connectivity conditions.

Every product is crafted with the awareness that security must not falter, especially when it matters most.

Why Certified Security is Smarter Security

Compliance is no longer optional. As India pushes toward digitally integrated governance and smarter public safety, systems that don’t meet standards simply don’t make the cut.

Choosing STQC-certified surveillance isn’t just a strategic move, it’s a responsible one. And choosing CP PLUS means opting for a partner that combines policy-level compliance with ground-level practicality, nationwide reach, and unmatched technical excellence.

This is security built not just to pass the test, but to stand the test of time.

