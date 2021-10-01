UPS Industry leaders share insights, Technology disrupting the sector to create a forward momentum during resilient times

UPS Market in the world has been extremely competitive for the last few years. The Indian UPS industry has witnessed a lot of changes from international players. Some aspects are the fact that the price war between Indian manufacturers and foreign players is fierce in UPS Market. The market is very fragmented, and the industry associations are not amazingly effective in streamlining the industry or the customer’s buying procedures.

According to the research report, the opportunity in the India regenerative UPS market will be worth US$163.11 mn by 2024 from US$76.86 mn in 2015. Between 2016 and 2024, the overall market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.7%. The impressive growth of this market will be attributable to the relentless growth of the Indian economy and the steady prospect of its financial future. The rampant industrialization that needs the constant power supply will steer the growth of this market.

As the UPS power industry continues to play an important role in the future, it’s quite evident that supply and demand will evolve and play a crucial role in driving success.

At NCN, we have spoken to various industry leaders in the UPS and power segment who have shared with us the trends, the hidden opportunities in this segment, the strategies for enhancing customer satisfaction by identifying supply chain trends and envisioning upcoming changes in key segments can have a profound effect on the overall business performance

Impact of Pandemic

According to Mr. Sachin Bhalla, VP, Secure Power, and Country GM, Schneider Electric India & SAARC, Schneider Electric India, The pandemic has catalyzed the need for greater investment in an increased focus on the burgeoning power solution business in India. This sector has evolved since its conception, owing to the manifold initiatives and reforms taken by the Government of India. Concerted efforts undertaken by leading players in this industry have created a definitive shift towards making it a more robust and streamlined business that drives greater value. The growth of the renewable energy sector was impacted by the effects predisposed by the pandemic. While the country’s transition from complete fossil fuel utilization to clean energy solutions is increasing, there are still challenges that lie ahead. India’s power solution business needs to be bolstered to undertake the increasing electricity demands across Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

Mr. Deepak Singh Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, Delta Electronics India Private Limited, comments, “Indian data center market is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. The data center market in India is expected to grow at a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019-2024 according to the Synergy Research Group. The increased use of data consumption and internet bandwidth in the country is primarily driven by expanding the reach of social media and the increased use of smart devices. With more and more Indian companies expected to embark on their digital transformation journeys, McKinsey has identified India as the second fastest-growing digital economy and projected that the IT and communications sector will double in size by 2025 to contribute $ 355-435 billion to the GDP. COVID-19 led lockdown has accelerated the usage of data resulting in increased demand for bandwidth as well as storage capacities. The government, private sector, and individuals including a large student base started using digital means to operate their business or profession. The Government of India initiatives such as Digital India and emphasis on self-reliance and data protection through data localization is expected to increase the volume of data in the country, which will result in an increased demand for the data center and cloud services.”

Mr. R K Bansal, MD, Uniline, comments, “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all the industries and so has it hit the power sector. Large portions of the world were under lockdown, with most industrial and commercial establishments being shut down. The repeated series of lockdowns has led to a slump in demand for power. There was no purchase, so it has hit us extremely hard. As a result, the sales have been slow. Owing to the shutting down of government offices there were no sales as the transaction was bare minimum. However, with the upliftment of the lockdown, we are certain that the next quarter it should start improving.”

Mr. Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power Technologies, comments, “Like all other industries, Power Solution Business was also badly struck during a pandemic. During Wave 1, people were both emotionally and economically down to spend money in market. The primary focus was shifted to “Survival Goods and Commodities” – demand was low and also market was closed because of government rules and policies. Once life started to go back to normalcy, people started to become habituated in WFH, demand for power solution business started ramping up. Demand for Uninterrupted power supply for Home applications increased multi-fold. During wave 1 of the Pandemic when the entire country was under lockdown, so we were also a little concerned as the future was very uncertain. But after the lockdown was over and the lights were turned on, we started seeing good demand for Inverter battery products. One of the reasons was that people were working from home and needed a good inverter battery that could see them through their office hours in case of a power cut. Our business numbers in H2 2020 were beyond our imagination. Q1 2021 started on a positive note with momentum and a spike in demands for PSB products. In the second wave, our focus was the safety and security of our team and the channel partners. Therefore, the communication was more on their well-being rather than business and as the second wave started descending, again the demand for products started. We have been able to reach 2019 numbers and plan a higher Q4 so that we can grow over 2019 as well.”

Mr. Sandeep S. Shirodkar, Business Manager – All Vertical and MARCOM, CyberPower, said, “The spread of the coronavirus has impacted several industries and economies. Even we at CyberPower have seen the visible impact of this during the last several months. Industry leaders and we too, believe that the total demand across the country had fall in past days due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Fall in total demand is mainly be factored by the significant increase in residential load demand while there is a substantial decrease in commercial and industrial loads as people are mostly staying home and working from home.COVID-19 has reminded the world of its vulnerability and heightened the awareness of the public and wider society to global risks. Across the board, companies will want to examine their approach to risk with a fresh eye and consider what measures are needed to derrick their business models. As the global power management solution provider, CyberPower has been continuously offering high-efficiency power management products, ranging from UPS, PDUs, Power Inverters, Surge Protectors, Mobile Chargers, Solar Energy System, Power management software, to computer peripherals. With more than 20 years of experiences, CyberPower provides excellent hardware and software integration while keeping focusing on green solutions to the broad fields that the brand serves. CyberPower manufactures professional-grade high quality power protection equipment. ”

Mr Sudipta Kumar Sahoo, Country Manager- India, FSP Technology Inc comments, “The PSU business has better performance compared to the previous year. However due to the COVID 2nd wave the Govt. Procurement has shifted more towards medical equipment. Though we are facing revenue drop in PC and IPC business, the Medical PSU and Open frame SMPS for networking product line has increased significantly. Hence it is a no loss and no gain situation for SMPS business for the OMES like FSP who is having all types of products and solutions for a wide range of applications, such as PC, IPC, Notebook, Medical, Networking and Server solutions etc.”

Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equiptments (BPE), says, “The pandemic has impacted each & every industry worldwide. Though overall the demand has seen an impact, but we also saw a huge demand in data centres, healthcare sectors especially ICUs and test centres. COVID-19 witnessed a reduction of demand, financial stress, and disruptions to the power supply chain.

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director, AC power Product Management, Vertiv India says, “The power sector has been a critical component of the country’s infrastructure. Pre-COVID, power solutions investments for the colocation segment in the region were witnessing growth. Part of this included investments by the government in infrastructure projects to generate power solutions requirements. However, since the pandemic, there has been a delay in new investments and the MSME segment has been hit the most. In addition, the lockdowns and social distancing measures which were necessary to maintain people’s safety led to massive discrepancies in the demand and supply of power in India. Remote working led to a steep drop in the amount of power being consumed, but there’s hope for things to get back on track, with businesses slowly transitioning to a hybrid model of work. “

Dr. Arun Ghosh, MD, HiTA TECHNOLOGY PVT. LTD, said, “Covid-19 had a debilitating impact on most businesses. Indian power sector is also badly affected due to closed factories, offices, education sectors. As companies battle out short-term concerns around liquidity and operation, it is imperative for power sector players to identify mid and long-term measures and adapt themselves to be in an advantageous position, or in some cases, not be disadvantaged. Covid created various operational and financial challenges for Indian businesses. During the lockdown, approximately 71.31% of the businesses dealt with reduced cash flows with the manufacturing sector being the worst hit. Additionally, delay and cancellation of projects have also been a major cause of concern, especially in the tertiary segment. The pandemic was like a tsunami. It forced people to think about how they live & behave differently. The lockdown made working from home is the norm across many offices. The new normal forcing us to think about the requirement of less office space. These have a big impact on the demand for large infrastructure power requirements. The demand for Small office Home office equipment increases. The budgets across all the segments are being diverted to handle the Covid crisis. Medical segments having a surge in infrastructure management facilities and demand for power conditioning equipments increased.

Challenges Faced

According to Mr. R K Bansal, MD, Uniline, One of the biggest challenges that we have faced is the shortage of semiconductors in components which has shattered the growth of UPS. There seems to be an increase in demand, across all sorts of market segments in a lot of different global markets, and suppliers having been impacted by excessive inventory in the past (during the economic slowdown/recession), not building up capacity to meet that demand.

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director, AC power Product Management, Vertiv India says, “The pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns resulted in a sharp fall in power consumption across sectors, especially in the industrial and commercial space. With reduced in-office operations, organizations required infrastructure that could support the remote workforce and the new emerging hybrid working models. With supply chains being disrupted and power distribution taking a hit, power solutions like UPS became even more critical. It was important to innovate with hybrid power solutions that could support a range of working conditions.

Mr. Deepak Singh Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, Delta Electronics India Private Limited, says,” The biggest challenge is to meet the infrastructure demand for both Edge and Hyperscale data centers. Speed of deployment would be key and existing data center service providers will need to invest in new infrastructure and quickly upgrade existing Datacenters to meet higher power demands. With most data center infrastructure for Hyperscale providers still need Tier1 cities for better connectivity; space is also a premium investment. The choices with data center providers will be to devise a strategy to identify technology partners who can support both Edge and Hyperscale infrastructures. They will have to plan their future expansion greenfield projects and fast track with standardization of designs. This is also a time-consuming investment and business demands will also ensure that alternative methods to meet the resilient data center power demands in existing data centers within the space challenge available. Also, demand for containerized/pre-fabricated standardized designs will be needed to cut down the time significantly.”

Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo, Country Manager- India, FSP Technology Inc says, “The biggest challenge is “very long Lead time due to the huge shortage of semiconductors, ICs and diode etc in the global supply chain starting from this year”. We cannot supply the orders on time and the waiting period is 6-8 months for many products. Apart from this due to the Govt. Tenders are emphasizing on Make in India products and compulsory inclusion of more products under BIS, the product basket has less options to offer and needed more time to set up production/ Assemble facility in India to supply make in India for Govt. customers. The Local supply chain is completely dependent on Import from China and few other countries. Retail chain product line also shrunken due to low demand and Manufacturers need to invest in safety certifications.”

Mr. Sachin Bhalla, VP, Secure Power and Country GM, Schneider Electric India & SAARC, Schneider Electric India, says, “The pandemic posed certain challenges to the growth of the renewable energy sector, thereby presenting the need for a robust ecosystem and strategic investments and intervention to mitigate its effects. For a country that relies heavily on the electric power industry, the pandemic’s disruptions caused problems across supply chain mechanisms and put immense duress on supply and demand, hence leading to economic impact. With a shift in demand amidst the new normal, peak time for electricity consumption changed and the demand for renewable sources shot up incrementally. This also resulted in severe losses for the energy industry as several companies relied on industrial and commercial accounts. “

Mr. Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power Technologies, says, “We faced a number of challenges during the Pandemic. Our primary concern is the safety of people. During pandemic, we took extraordinary precautions to protect LUMINOUS family from any mishap. We ran our factory production with reduced manpower, taking all safety measures as per government rules and policies, which had affected overall supply of our products at market. We faced some stock challenges as the demand was more which remained unfulfilled. As we advised our working force to remain at Home, some internal challenges like services, Logistics and stock movement became difficult. However, our Service team commendably visited customers’ homes with proper kits and helped them with the repairs. Wellbeing of our channel partners became the primary vision of the sales team. We took all possible measures over virtual platform to remain in touch with each other during pandemic.”

Mr. Sandeep S. Shirodkar, Business Manager – All Vertical and MARCOM, CyberPower, says, “Supply chain was the major factor due to which the Power Industry was affected drastically. More than 70% of the annual UPS and Solar market demand is met by Chinese manufacturers. The ongoing pandemic has halted the production at several manufacturing units in China. This situation already has impacted supply chain and had affected the underdevelopment projects in our nations. In addition to capacity slippage to 2021, the UPS prices shall increase by 10%-20%.The growth and development was interrupted many times due to disease outbreak. Because of lockdown, unavailability of Logistics, lack of manpower, travel ban, shortage of goods, restricted business etc. whole industrial operation was affected. Today’s businesses require immediate access to critical information and data. To support business operations, IT infrastructure and equipment needs clean, consistent power.”

Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (BPE), says, “The challenge that we faced was to maintain the supply as per the demand. Our team worked with dedication & determination to deliver the products on time during these difficult times. Moreover, with several States introduced restrictions and curfews to mitigate the loss of life in the second wave, the impact was seen with overall slow economic growth. But the overall impact is expected to be moderate as businesses and States adjusted their businesses and cycles to the COVID situation prevalent.”

Growth Trajectory

According to Mr. Sachin Bhalla, VP, Secure Power and Country GM, Schneider Electric India & SAARC, Schneider Electric India, The power solutions market in India is posed to grow from USD 466.5 million in 2016 to USD 689.5 million in 2021[1]. Being the third largest producer and consumer of electricity in the world, India’s growth in this domain is powered by increasing power requirements and sustained economic prowess. The Government of India has presented their goal of achieving 227 GW in capacity of renewable energy by 2022, thereby providing a greater impetus for organizations and industries to accelerate their efforts in investment and execution of clean and green solutions. Digitization and technology will pave the way forward for enabling more efficient power systems, upgrading existing grid systems and setting new capacities for load management and energy storage.

Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo, Country Manager- India, FSP Technology Inc says, “The PC PSU business is facing a 6% drop in revenue YoY. However, the Adapter business is growing 17% YoY. Similarly the Higher wattage Server, Storage and Networking business witnessed 118% increase in business revenue compared to previous year and the Growth rate may continue consistently over 30% YoY till 2025. The open frame product line is a key contributor.

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director, AC power Product Management, Vertiv India expresses his opinion, “The need for power backup solutions in the commercial and industrial sectors is driving growth in the UPS industry. The extension of lockdowns should accelerate the move to remote work, put a spotlight on the need to outsource critical workloads to highly automated operations and focus on the need for additional redundancy capability. The need for uninterrupted connectivity for a remote workforce is critical to business operations. According to Omdia, in India, the larger UPS capacity market of above 500kVA is expected to grow and the power demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will also increase. Demand for high-end UPS is expected to emanate from growing installations of high-end electronic equipment and machineries in industrial set-ups.The government’s initiative to digitize various internal departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ should further boost the demand for UPS systems. Additionally, the initiative “Make in India” is intended to improve local manufacturing and should in turn have a positive impact on the commercial UPS segment.”

Mr. R K Bansal, MD, Uniline, says, “The penetration of lithium batteries is one growth trajectory which the sector has witnessed. This is due to their high energy density and low cost per cycle. A significant advantage of lithium over lead-acid batteries is that they do not suffer from deficit cycling. Essentially, this is when the batteries cannot be fully charged before being discharged again the next day. This is a very big problem with lead-acid batteries and can promote significant plate degradation if repeatedly cycled in this manner.

Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equiptments (BPE), says, “The growth trajectory of power solutions in India is showing positive results. The Government is introducing good export policies and also supporting SMEs and SME channel network. Demand and segmentation has increased. All these initiatives will give a boost to the Power solution sector in India.”

Mr. Sandeep S. Shirodkar, Business Manager – All Vertical and MARCOM, CyberPower, shares his views, “CyberPower is committed to provide a variety of power solution. CyberPower have introduced different chemistry of power backup solutions like developing Uninterrupted Power Supply, Solar Hybrid Power Generating System, Surge Protectors, Mobile Accessories etc. Our solutions are affordable, reliable and are perfect match with India demands. So far, the solutions are working well, and we plan to push our products through a channelized distribution for Pan India. Growing sectors like telecom and IT are giving us opportunity to establish as a long-term value-added partner in the industry. The market is flooded with many brands and options for the supply of UPS. But we wish to operate out of our niche market by providing complete solutions under one roof. There is hardly any player from the UPS industry who provides such value-added products and solutions less than one roof. CyberPower focus remains providing variety of power solutions for power, telecom, renewable energy projects, upcoming automotive sector etc. as its focused market. Major customers remain to be banks, financial institutions, IT companies, telecom companies, infrastructure development companies etc.”

Dr. Arun Ghosh, MD, HiTA TECHNOLOGY PVT. LTD, said, Indian Power Sector has been characterized by power-cuts, economic losses, system inefficiencies. While the sector has been undergoing an overhaul over the last few years, the pandemic emphasis the need of accelerated technological upgradation. Going forward, the focus on implementation of smart technological equipment across the industry witnessed. There is encouraging growth trajectory in the energy space over the last few years. Emphasis is to be given towards induce and sustain the required capacity addition matching the ever growing power demand of the country.

Mr. Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power Technologies, says, “Power solution business has a positive outlook in India. We have seen good improvement in overall power situation in India, but inverter battery has become a necessity these days. The category growth is around 3-5% / year for next 2-4 yrs. On the solar front, the industry is still growing at rapid rate with a CAGR of more than 25%. Therefore, we have invested a lot in training of our sales team, channel, and dealers so that they can pitch the right product to the customer. Apart from the solar retail business, we also have an in-house business of providing end to end solar solution to the customers including installation by the name of Solar by luminous and we are making high growth in the business since its inception.”

Transformations in the last decade

According to Mr. Deepak Singh Thakur, Head of Business – India & SAARC, Delta Electronics India Private Limited, Prefabricated data centers are the latest transformation in the Indian market. It is fully in-house designed, configured and pre-tested with engineering excellence. The expert consulting team ensures designing and building an Uptime tier-ready data center and obtaining TCDD and TCCF certification. High agility and quick deployment helps our customers in pay-as-you-go, to meet fast-growing business requirements with standard building blocks. Delta provides superior flexibility and adaptability helps in smart architecture that is applicable to either cold or hot aisle containment. The in-built DCIM solution, fully integrates environment monitoring, IP camera, door access control, motion sensor, fire suppression and more helps in comprehensive management. Delta Electronics, with its 50 years of experience in power electronics and R&D investment, we have the highest density UPS solutions cutting down space requirements by 50%. This can help customers retrofit existing aging facilities to be high density ready in a short time.

Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equiptments (BPE), says, “In the last decade the market demand for the products has increased. The companies are focusing on innovation, R&D, expansion and technology and aim to align themselves to 4.0 technologies, which is enabling faster, more flexible and more efficient processes to produce higher-quality goods at reduced costs.”

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director, AC power Product Management, Vertiv India says, “The Indian power sector has a customer base of over 200 million and is one of the largest and most complex power systems in the world, as stated in a PWC report. In 2015–16, the Government of India released a roadmap to achieve 175 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2022 and to grow as a low carbon emitter. With clean technologies and power generation now in focus, organizations and governments have introduced several new policies and regulations to align with this transformation. Launching of initiatives like India’s “power for all” ensures consumers round the clock access to electricity by 2022 and would in turn increase the demand for power. Additionally, an initiative like “Make in India”, encourages the manufacturing industry for local production, and will promote growth in demand for electricity. The gaining popularity of electric vehicles in commercial and non-commercial sectors will also impact the demand for power in the coming decade, positively. As a result, some of the major transformations witnessed in the power solutions space is the increase in demand of modular vs monolithic UPS, due to “pay as you grow” concept along with lesser mean time to repair (MTTR) and increased availability. Double-conversion UPS efficiency of greater than 97% and introduction of various modes of operation, like Vertiv’s “Dynamic On-line mode (VI Mode)”, can reduce operating expenses and energy waste.”

Mr Sudipta Kumar Sahoo, Country Manager- India, FSP Technology Inc elaborates, “During last couple of years, specifically after 2016 the Industry witnessed transformations as the increase in the demand for branded/ real wattage SMPS which has. resulted complete product reshuffle due to price war among the Top5 Players. Moreover the Govt. has taken Initiative to give more Preference to Make in India Products under the Preferential Market Access Scheme. The compulsory inclusion of most of the Electronic Items under BIS. On the other hand, OEM business witnessed less competition from Chinese products due to BIS and Safety requirements in the Technical Specification set by Govt. Procurement agencies. Most importantly, more EMS Partners got support from respective Govts. To promote CKD or SKD assembly in India and supply Made in India products.”

Dr. Arun Ghosh, MD, HiTA TECHNOLOGY PVT. LTD, says, “Transformation wasn’t easy but we have increased our product bucket and customized with value addition to meet the customer’s requirement understanding their future application in advance. Adding customized and priority services with support team along with our Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning strengthen our business to grow faster.”

Mr. R K Bansal, MD, Uniline, added, “Efficiency is a very important factor when designing solar electric systems. The round-trip efficiency (from full to dead and back to full) of the average lead acid battery is about 80%.”

Mr. Sandeep S. Shirodkar, Business Manager – All Vertical and MARCOM, CyberPower comments, “India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world. In the last half-decade, the economic growth has steadily accelerated and most importantly, remained very stable. Ten years ago, people widely acknowledged the potential of renewable energy, but large-scale deployment still had to be demonstrated. Now 10 years on, continuing technology advances and rapid deployment of many renewable energy technologies particularly in the electricity sector have amply demonstrated their potential. Today, renewable energy technologies are viewed not only as tools for improving energy security and mitigating and adapting to climate change but are also increasingly recognized as investments that can provide direct and indirect economic advantages by reducing dependence on imported fuels; improving local air quality and safety; advancing energy access and security; propelling economic development; and creating jobs.”

Mr. Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power Technologies , says, “In last decade, multiple changes have happened in the power solution business. Like, Solar became more affordable, Inverter and inverter battery sales continue to rise, the product reliability has improved a lot, there is a trend among the customers to go for higher sizes in both inverter and battery keeping future in mind and demand started coming from Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns.”

Mr. Sachin Bhalla, VP, Secure Power and Country GM, Schneider Electric India & SAARC, Schneider Electric India, says, “The last decade has showcased immense growth and prowess for the Indian energy market. The Indian renewable energy sector is brimming with potential and is a lucrative sector for investments globally. India currently recorded 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity, therefore providing a great opportunity for the expansion of green data centres, as per India Brand Equity Foundation. India has transitioned from a predominantly fossil-fuel utilizing country to venturing towards alternative sources of power over the last decade. The utilization of solar power and wind power across the country has witnessed exponential growth, making India the cheapest producer of solar power. The Government of India’s ‘Power for All’ initiative aimed at providing 24/7 power availability across households, industries, public needs and electricity consuming entities added a noteworthy step forward in making energy accessible and efficient. Initiatives undertaken by the Government have been instrumental in undertaking large-scale projects that promote green energy and energy efficiency. The Government’s vision of creating ‘green cities’ in the country will empower the utilization of renewable sources and accelerate the roadmap towards achieving a carbon neutral future.”

Growth Envisaged with particular emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in global energy markets

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director, AC power Product Management, Vertiv India says, “According to PWC, over the past decade or so, economies across the world have been shifting focus to cleaner forms of energy. With the spotlight on sustainability, organizations and governments are preparing for a more environment-friendly future. A focus on sustainable power generation sources has been driving transformation in the power sector in the last few years, according to the report. In addition to higher efficiency technologies for power and cooling, Vertiv has introduced a new dynamic grid support UPS offering, where lithium batteries can feed back to the grid and support peak load demands. We continue R&D on solutions that will support regional and global customers in their efforts to become more sustainable and efficient.

Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equiptments (BPE), cites, “ Energy efficiency and renewable energy are the main pillars of the energy transition. Renewable energy and energy efficiency provide the optimal pathway to deliver the majority of the emission cuts needed at the necessary speed. Together they can provide over 90% of the energy-related CO2 emission reductions that are required, using technologies that are safe, reliable, affordable and widely available.”

Mr. R K Bansal, MD, Uniline, says, “The global energy system must undergo a profound transformation, from one largely based on fossil fuels to one that enhances efficiency and is based on renewable energy. Such a global energy transformation – seen as the culmination of the “energy transition” that is already happening in many countries – can create a world that is more prosperous and inclusive. We at Uniline are India’s leading power conditioning, energy management & design Solutions Company with expertise in managing the Indian Power conditions for 3 decades. We help you to stay connected on real-time deliverance, enhancing your efficiency and reliability.”

Mr. Sandeep S. Shirodkar, Business Manager – All Vertical and MARCOM, CyberPower says, “CyberPower has been offering services to small businesses in India and with the new online direct sales mechanism, small businesses would have a smoother experience in buying solution fitting their needs. The support is also extended to whenever required by SMBs in their shift to digital technology. CyberPower Systems, best in class global OEMs, demonstrated its leading position in power solution by showcasing the diverse expertise in power backup, enterprise power solution, mobile power, remote power management, power management software and beyond an end-to-end approach for reliable power backup solutions. We are expanding our market and our presence thorough our initiatives and we see much more acceptability with better products offerings and expanded service network through our Initiatives. Today’s businesses require immediate access to critical information and data. To support business operations, IT infrastructure and equipment needs clean, consistent power. CyberPower offers advance power protection technologies that minimize problems and maximize uptime for servers, networking devices and storage equipment. Market is centralized between innovation and duplication, and we are with open concept to make customer aware of going to deserving company. Our focus is on Brand Segment and some portion of unorganized scattered Segments. Industrial projection is on Pharmacy, Infrastructure etc. Our verticals are on the supplements for SMB, Banking, Infrastructure, IT Power Industries and more.”

Mr. Sachin Bhalla,VP, Secure Power and Country GM, Schneider Electric India & SAARC, Schneider Electric India , comments, The power solutions sector is increasingly pivoting to encompass energy efficiency and sustainability as core drivers of growth and progress in the Indian market. The global renewable energy market is driven by environmental, social and governance guidelines (ESG) that accelerate its growth and create a multi-stakeholder, focused approach towards efficiency. The clean energy sector is consistently evolving both globally and locally to become more resilient, advance energy transition and decarbonize the power sector to render growth and decimate the effects of climate change. The shift from large, centralized technology powered energy solutions to localized energy solutions will break down silos and enable increased cost-efficiency. The growing commitment towards achieving climate targets and investing in clean energies will add to sustainability measures and bring more action and intent in attaining a net-zero status. Energy decentralization is the most significantly emerging trend that will bolster energy security, support micro grids and reduce transmission loss while cutting down on carbon emissions and the load on main power grids. “

Mr. Amit Shukla, Sr. Vice President & Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power Technologies, comments,” The energy efficiency and sustainability would improve as we progress on the journey. Solar adoption would increase as price becomes competitive. Now more companies have started manufacturing panels and solar cells in India. Li-ion batteries would offer alternate to lead acid battery making solutions compact and increase the backup time for the consumer.

Mr Sudipta Kumar Sahoo, Country Manager- India, FSP Technology Inc comments, “In order to achieve energy efficiency, we need to work on the ancillary ecosystem and reduce the dependency on China supply chain. The goal should be to convert an import centric market to an Export oriented hub for global buyers. Is only possible when local buyers trust and support the local manufactures instead of only focusing on cheaper options in every segment.”Sustainability” is reducing dependency on external factors and we should work upon reducing imports and developing the local supply chain. India is good in design and developing cost effective solutions in Electronics, Space and various other segments. The same has to be replicated in the PSU industry and focus on local manufacturing to meet local and Export demands.”

To sum up:

Thus we see how brands had to swiftly respond with innovative strategies to maintain supply chains. With innovation and constant transformation, the brands have stroke a balance of supply and demand in the present volatile scenario. To continue growth and lead in the market, firms need to embrace an agile operating model focussed on brand relevance rather than synergies. India is also focussing on “Make in India “to give the best to the UPS segment.

As per a recently published report “India Uninterruptible power Supply (UPS) Market Overview, 2018- 2023”, it has been estimated that the UPS solution is ever increasing due to the rising demand for electricity amongst consumers and enterprises as well as the need for quality power.