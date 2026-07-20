STEK Partner Summit 2026 Brings Together India’s Leading IT & MSME Industry Leaders in Prayagraj

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STEK Group, a Prayagraj-headquartered technology enterprise with a growing pan-India presence, successfully hosted the STEK Partner Summit 2026 at Hotel Rama Continental, Civil Lines, Prayagraj. The group, through its flagship brands including SecureNet Technologies, a rapidly growing surveillance and security solutions brand, and its expanding IT product portfolio, brought together leading personalities from the IT industry, MSME sector, corporate world, and channel partner ecosystem to celebrate technology, innovation, knowledge sharing, and business excellence.

The summit commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by an eminent panel of dignitaries, including Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director & Founder, Lapcare; Mr. Sandeep Dwivedi, internationally acclaimed Corporate & Soft Skills Trainer; Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh, Zonal Manager, HP India; Mr. Anand Srivastava, Sales Head – North India, Western Digital (WD); Mr. Rakesh Goyal, Zonal Manager, Dell Technologies; Mr. H.N. Tiwari, Editor, IT Media Computer News; Mr. Sushil Kharbanda, President, Civil Lines Vyapar Mandal; Mr. Ashish Kesarwani, Managing Director, SPRL Group; and CA Abhinay Kohli, Vice Chairman, ICAI. The ceremony was also graced by Mr. Shiv Shankar Singh, Founder & Managing Director, STEK Group, and Mrs. Anuragini Singh, along with several distinguished guests and industry representatives.

One of the key highlights of the event was the recognition of outstanding channel partners under the “Choose Your Target, Choose Your Reward” incentive program. As part of the rewards, Devrox Enterprises, Infocare System, Care Computer, Shraddha IT Solutions, and Goenka Computer were each presented with an Air Conditioner for successfully achieving their sales targets.

Continuing the celebrations, Infoware System was awarded a Hero VIDA Electric Scooter, while Comtech Solutions received a Royal Enfield Bullet Motorcycle for emerging as the highest target achiever under the scheme.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / STEK Group

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