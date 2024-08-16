Stay Secure This Holiday Season: Device Protection While You Take a Break – Check Point

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the holiday season in India, it is to be expected that the use of mobile devices for outdoor activities as well as holiday travel increases. Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd., a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, warns that hackers take advantage of the higher usage of smartphones during vacations. In fact, according to the latest data from the Check Point Software Threat Intelligence Report for July 2024, 1 out of every 4 organizations suffered from a malicious incident, with 179 different fraudulent applications and 16,777 risky apps identified. In fact, an organization in India is being attacked on average 3163 times per week in the last 6 months, compared to 1587 attacks per organization globally and it is expected to rise even more as the holiday season approaches.

Additionally, the Global Threat Index for June 2024 revealed that Joker, an Android spyware on Google Play designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, ranked first as the most widespread mobile malware, followed by Anubis (a banking trojan malware designed for Android mobile phones) and AhMyth (a remote access trojan).

Cybercriminals take advantage of this time of year when security measures are also relaxed. They use phishing websites that appear legitimate, such as those of banks, to steal personal information by tricking users into entering their data. Additionally, connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in places like hotels and cafes can be dangerous, as criminals can intercept and modify communications to access sensitive data. It is also important to be cautious when downloading applications from unofficial sources, as they may contain malware designed to steal information or control the device without the user knowing.

Therefore, Check Point Software wants to point out some essential tips to keep your devices protected while enjoying your vacation:

Protect your Wi-Fi network like you protect your skin: Just as it is not advisable to expose yourself to the sun without sunscreen, you should avoid connecting to open and unprotected Wi-Fi networks. Cybercriminals use public networks, such as those in cafes, hotels, and airports, to intercept a user’s personal information. It is important to use only Wi-Fi networks that require a password and ensure the connection is encrypted. Additionally, always keep in mind that it is better to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to add an extra layer of protection, keeping data safe from prying eyes. Safe selfies on the beach: Sharing photos and selfies on the beach is a fun part of the holidays, but be careful with the apps you use. Nowadays, it is essential for a user’s social networks to have two-factor authentication enabled. This security measure requires a second verification step, such as a code sent to the mobile, in addition to the usual password. Keep your device cool and secure: Extreme heat can damage electronic devices, reducing their performance and lifespan. Therefore, do not leave them exposed directly to the sun; always look for cool and shaded places to store them. Additionally, another important point is to have a security solution installed that can detect and eliminate threats before they harm your device. Regular software and application updates not only introduce new features but also fix vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit. Beware of digital sharks: During vacations, when we are more relaxed, it is easier to fall into phishing traps. These attacks come through emails, text messages, or even social networks, pretending to be from trusted sources. Even in summer, it is essential not to let your guard down and never click on links or download files from unknown senders. If something seems suspicious, you can verify the authenticity of the message before interacting with it. To do this, go to the sender’s original website through the internet search engine to check if the information received is real. Strengthen your security with constant updates: One of the keys to security that many people overlook is keeping all devices updated with the latest patches and software updates. Each update improves security by fixing possible flaws and vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit. To achieve this, it is best to set devices to update automatically, ensuring they are always protected against the latest threats. This simple practice can make a big difference in protection.

Mr. Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director India and SAARC, Check Point Software Technologies

“Summer is a time to relax, but we cannot let our guard down when it comes to cyber security. Keeping our devices secure is essential to enjoy our vacation without worries. By following a few simple protection steps, we can prevent most cyberattacks and keep our information safe,” warns Mr. Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director at Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC.

