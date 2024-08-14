Stay Cyber Safe This Independence Day – Expert Tips from Kaspersky

- Advertisement -

The rapid adoption of digital medium by the users in India has left them vulnerable to major cyberthreat and cyberattacks. Kaspersky Security Network report shows that over 20 percent of Indian users have continued to face major number of cyberthreats, and encounter cyberattacks at multiple levels in the first quarter of 2024 through January to March. The complexity of the attacks continues to increase. Malware, phishing, ransomware, identity theft, social engineering, threats through mobile devices are some of the cybersecurity challenges that keep the users on their toes in trying to keep their data protected.

Despite becoming more aware about the dangers of cyberthreats, users in India – both in the consumer and enterprise segments – continue to fall prey to cyber criminals. Cybercrime can be carried out by individuals or organizations. Some cybercriminals are organized, use advanced techniques and are highly technically skilled. No matter what the nature of the crime, their aim is always the same, they are looking for a gain – money is a prime reason; others include corporate espionage, identity and data theft.

Some of the most prevalent forms of cybercrimes include email, internet and identity fraud, theft of financial data of consumers and corporates, theft of corporate data, ransomware for extortion, denial-of-service attack, phishing, baiting etc. In most cases, cybercriminals use malware to damage the systems, delete or steal data. They may stop users from using a website or a network or stop a software service provider from delivering to their customers; this called Denial-of Service attack.

Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region, Kaspersky

“Today both consumers and the corporate sector are highly susceptible to cyberattacks because of the increased use of the digital platform and mobile devices for almost every activity. Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in mobile phones to obtain private data. Social engineering also continues to be a major problem for both the consumer and corporate segments. In such a scenario, awareness about cyber threats and attacks is very important, followed by the use of powerful security tools to safeguard the systems. Security programs for the enterprise continue to evolve with better defences as new threats get identified. In the case end-user security, corporate employees need to be educated cyberthreat and how to use the security solutions. It is crucial to keep updating the security systems frequently to protect users against the latest cyber threats,” says Mr. Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India Region, Kaspersky.

For organisations in India, dedicated services can help combat high-profile attacks. The Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response service can help identify and stop intrusions in their early stages before the perpetrators achieve their goals. If an organisation encounters an incident, the Kaspersky Incident Response Service can help the security team respond and minimise the consequences, in particular – identify compromised nodes and protect the infrastructure from similar attacks in the future. The adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the increasing importance of cloud security, and the ever-present human factor, all underline the need for robust, proactive cybersecurity strategies. Organizations must stay ahead of these trends and continuously evolve their cybersecurity posture to safeguard their assets and maintain the trust of their stakeholders.

Top Cyber Safety Tips To Protect Against Cyberattacks

To avoid falling victim to a targeted attack by a known or unknown threat actor, Kaspersky recommends implementing the following measures:

1. Keep software and operating system updated

Keeping your software and operating system up to date ensures that you benefit from the latest security patches to protect your computer.

2. Use anti-virus software and keep it updated

Using anti-virus or a comprehensive internet security solution like Kaspersky Premium is a smart way to protect your system from attacks. Anti-virus software allows you to scan, detect and remove threats before they become a problem. Having this protection in place helps to protect your computer and your data from cybercrime, giving you piece of mind. Keep your antivirus updated to receive the best level of protection.

3. Use strong passwords

Be sure to use strong passwords that people will not guess and do not record them anywhere. Or use a reputable password manager to generate strong passwords randomly to make this easier.

4. Never open attachments in spam emails

A classic way that computers get infected by malware attacks and other forms of cybercrime is via email attachments in spam emails. Never open an attachment from a sender you do not know.

5. Do not click on links in spam emails or untrusted websites

Another way people become victims of cybercrime is by clicking on links in spam emails or other messages, or unfamiliar websites. Avoid doing this to stay safe online.

6. Do not give out personal information unless secure

Never give out personal data over the phone or via email unless you are completely sure the line or email is secure. Make certain that you are speaking to the person you think you are.

7. Contact companies directly about suspicious requests

If you are asked for personal information or data from a company who has called you, hang up. Call them back using the number on their official website to ensure you are speaking to them and not a cybercriminal. Ideally, use a different phone because cybercriminals can hold the line open.

8. Be mindful of which website URLs you visit

Keep an eye on the URLs you are clicking on. Do they look legitimate? Avoid clicking on links with unfamiliar or URLs that look like spam. If your internet security product includes functionality to secure online transactions, ensure it is enabled before carrying out financial transactions online.

9. Keep an eye on your bank statements

Spotting that you have become a victim of cybercrime quickly is important. Keep an eye on your bank statements and query any unfamiliar transactions with the bank. The bank can investigate whether they are fraudulent.

10. Avoid using unsecure WiFi networks in public places

Unsecure networks leave you vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks.

