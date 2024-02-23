Stay Ahead of the Curve – Kingston’s Top Products to Look Out for in 2024

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology unveiling their top contenders for the tech enthusiast’s wishlist in 2024. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or simply someone who values high-performance storage solutions, Kingston has something for you.

Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM 32 GB – Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5 memory brings the latest cutting-edge technology for next-gen gaming platforms. Taking speed, capacity and reliability even further, DDR5 arrives with an arsenal of enhanced features, like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency and an on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it’s needed most.

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD -Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness. With better heat management comes better stability during peak performance. The slim M.2 combined with a low profile, graphene aluminium heat spreader is optimised for intense usage in gaming laptops and desktops. The optional heatsink model delivers an additional layer of thermal dispersion so when the game heats up, your PS5 console stays cool. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team that will keep you at the top of your game. Available in capacities from 500GB–4TB to store an extensive library of your favourite games and media.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB1 memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 7200MT/s and, utilising FURY CTRL, 18 customisable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features sleek, newly designed black and silver or white and silver heat spreaders with dynamic LED light bars utilising Kingston’s patented [Infrared Sync Technology] to provide smooth, synchronised RGB lighting effects that complement the look of the latest PC build

KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of your system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market. The compact M.2 2280 design fits seamlessly into motherboards and gives greater flexibility where high-power users appreciate responsiveness and superior loading times. Full capacities available from 512GB–4096GB to meet your data storage requirements.

DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Series Flash Drive – Kingston’s DataTraveler Max series USB flash drives leverage the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard to deliver record-breaking read/write speeds up to 1,000/900MB/s. Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. Available in USB Type-C and Type-A connections to support next-gen and traditional laptops and desktops. The DT Max series delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB3 making them the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.

