Star Infomatic Launches Two New Products – FTTX Fusion Splicer and MICRO OTDR

- Advertisement - -

Star Infomatic Pvt Ltd, a technology leader in the field of optical fiber communications, today launched its two highly-anticipated& long awaited products –FFS-5000s FTTX Fusion Splicer and FibershotMICRO OTDR at the SCAT India Tradeshow being organized at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai till October 15, 2022.

The revolutionary FTTX Fusion Splicer comes with an inbuilt VFL &Optical Power Meter. It is light weight and small and performs super-fast splice and heating functions. Integrated with PAS Core alignment technology it proves to be a perfect choice for the customers who want to create high-quality fibersplices quickly.

The other product being launched is high-precision MICRO OTDR. It has been equipped with inbuilt VFL, OPM, FLM, Network Test Function and optical laser source. It is fast and responsive along with being ip54 category water resistant. Long battery makes this product suitable for accurate fiber testing needs for all climatic conditions globally.

Shri. Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd

Speaking about the newly-launched products, Shri. Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd. said, “These products will revolutionize the Indian OFC marketas they have been designed to perform in all conditions (specifically Indian)and engineered to last long.Keeping in view the advent of 5G in the country, these products will definitely prove helpful in the successful rollout of the 5G technology,” he added.

The company produces high quality ‘Star-FFS’ range of fiber optics fusion splicing machines and has redefined OFC testing businesses with “Fibershot” range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical meters and tools. The next-generation products of the company are infused with super-advanced technologies, backed by uncompromising reliability and support services to keep its buyers ahead of their competitors.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.