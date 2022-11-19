Star Infomatic Displays its Wide Range of Products at the in Mega Cable Fest

- Advertisement - -

Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd., a technology leader in the field of optical fiber communications, along with its sole distributor in South India, CP Enterprises exhibited its next-generation products at the Mega Cable Fest being organized in Kochi, Kerala from November 17-19, 2022.

The company displayed its high-quality “Star-FFS” range of fiber optics fusion splicing machines and “Fibershot” range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical meters and tools at the exhibition, which were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Speaking about the exhibition, Shri. Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd. said, “I am happy with the kind of response received by the products of the company at the exhibition. Our products provide buyers with advanced technologies and are backed by uncompromising reliability and support services.”

He informed that these products are designed to perform and engineered to last long. We provide next-generation smart engineering solutions for our industry, considering future needs and adding advantage to the businesses of our buyers, he added.

The Mega Cable Fest in Kerala is South India’s largest exhibition for broadcast, digital cable, broadband &iptv. Visitors interested in witnessing the products of the company can visit the exhibition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, Kochi in Kerala.

