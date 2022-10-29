Spruce up your ICC Men’s T20 World Cup screening with ViewSonic Monitors and Projectors 

- Advertisement - -

The much-awaited nail-biting cricket season is on the hook. Apart from being a popular sport, Cricket is an emotion and religion that binds people together. The thrill and excitement continue with the commencement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The season calls for get-togethers with family, friends, and siblings to enjoy the love for Cricket. As we are set to watch India play live against South Africa on Sunday, 29th October, let’s add more fun to your viewing experience this weekend with ViewSonic projectors and monitors. Here are some of ViewSonic’s top tech-enabled and user-friendly gizmos for binge-watching this T20 World Cup.

ViewSonic X1000

ViewSonic X1000- 4K+ Soundbar LED Projector: The excitement of watching your favourite ‘Men-in-Blue’ on a big screen is unmatched. With the ViewSonic X1000- 4K+ Soundbar LED Projector, revamps your living room into a stadium with its 40W Harman Kardon-designed soundbar, your match will be highly enthralled giving you more excitement for each ball. One of the key features the product brings is its aesthetically pleasing design that compliments the home decor. The X1000-4K+produces a breath-taking 100″ image and gives a true 4K UHD resolution providing an exceptional visual experience of every single hit. Enjoy the immersive viewing experience with family and friends. Price INR 3,95,000.

VX3276-MHD-3 Entertainment Monitor

VX3276-MHD-3 Entertainment Monitor: And it’s a sixer!! Watch your favourite cricketer hit a century on the VX3276-MHD-3 Entertainment Monitor. Comes with a sleek and minimal design, it is a perfect blend of style and performance with features that include a sizable 32″ (31.5” viewable) Full HD display, 1080p resolution and IPS-type panel technology. In addition, the premium monitor is equipped with speakers to enjoy the world cup. Price INR 25,200.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

ViewSonic M2e Projector: Binge-watch and enjoy the screening of world cup T20, with the ViewSonic M2e LED portable projector, anytime, anywhere. The projector is enabled with Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve quick autofocus and display Full HD images. This further, transforms your living room into the live cricket action. The projector has easy connectivity and inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers for a wholesome cricket feel. This World Cup don’t miss out on a single game and set up the portable projector for immediate enjoyment at home or outdoors. Price INR 85,000.

VA2732-MH Monitor

VA2732-MH Monitor: Enjoy the nail-biting face-offs with wider-viewing angles and clear images of the ViewSonic VA2732-MH monitor. The full HD monitor offers a seamless viewing experience with increased setup flexibility when connecting with other devices. Equipped with eye care technology, the monitor help eliminates eye strain caused by long hours of binge-watching the game. Price INR 34,999.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.