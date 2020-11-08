Best IT Devices for YOU for the Festive Season 2020

As part of our special focus on Best Gadgets available for the festive season of 2020 – we are focusing on some of the best products selling in categories such as Display, Laptops, Printers, UPS, SSD, Flash Drives and Desktop Computers.

Best Computer Monitors in India

People often have this misconception that with the advent of powerful laptops, desktops are facing an existential crisis. But in reality, desktop computing remains stronger than ever before. More people are showing their interest in assembling their systems.

So here we are, presenting to you the seven best computer monitors that you can buy in the Indian market.

BenQ GW2480

BenQ is a popular Taiwanese consumer electronics company that’s fairly popular in India with its industry-leading projectors. The GW2480 from BenQ is a 21.5-inch desktop monitor with an edge to edge display that provides you with the ultimate viewing experience.

Resolution

The BenQ GW2480 desktop monitor features a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.This paper-thin display can project up to 16.7 million colours for a more natural and vibrant looking visuals. With 250 nits of brightness, the screen is sufficiently bright even with the external lights turned on. The big display coupled with sufficient display and natural colour tone makes it a perfect media consumption companion.

Samsung LS27F350

Samsung manufactures some of the best consumer displays on the market, be it in their TVs or mobile phones. The Samsung LS27F350 is a budget full HD monitor which is apt for everyday usage as well as office uses.

The Samsung LS27350 is a 26.5-inch Full HD monitor which delivers sharper images and true to life colour accuracy at a premium price. With its approximate 5 million pixels on the screen, this monitor delivers great results while gaming as well during media consumption. The text and images appear sharp and easily legible without any sort of pixelation.

One of the USPs of this device is its PIP 2.0 technology. PIP means Picture In Picture. This feature enables you to open two apps side by side and perform actions simultaneously. This is especially useful when, for example, if you want to watch a video and work on your seminar presentation at the same time.

Samsung is the best display manufacturer in the whole world. Period. The Samsung L27350 might just be the ideal choice for allround performance ranging from media consumption to gaming, you’re yearning to purchase. The screen gets very bright and the details are amazing for a 26.5-inch display. With the PIP mode feature, you can multitask without breaking a sweat.

Acer KG241QP

Acer has come up with a budget desktop monitor for you to use with your desktop computer setup. The Acer KG241QP is a 27-inch full HD LED gaming monitor with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This IPS display has a viewing angle of 178 degrees with no colour shift when viewed even from extreme angles.

The Acer KG241QP has a normal 16:9 aspect ratio, suited for practically everything – media consumption, graphics designing, document editing etc. but with the 144Hz and ms response rate, we name this monitor as the best budget gaming display out there.

There is no screen tearing and the frame changes appear smooth with this IPS monitor.

The brightness of 300 nits on this 23.6-inch desktop monitor makes it look vivid and vibrant while watching movies and playing games.

The Acer KG241QP is a value for money full HD gaming monitor with good colour accuracy. The enhanced refresh rate and excellent contrast levels make this display a joy to look at.

ASUS VP228H

The Asus VP228H is a budget-friendly widescreen full HD desktop monitor aimed primarily for media consumption. Asus has incorporated a lot of software as well as hardware-based features on this monitor to tweak the settings to the maximum. The VP228H is a 21.5-inch full HD LED-backlit monitor with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The main USP of this monitor is indeed it’s 100,000,000:1 smart contrast ratio which delivers lifelike images and visuals by intelligently adjusting the backlight luminance.

The images and visuals appear bright and vivid, as with the constant 60Hz refresh rate, the screen looks smooth while playing games with fast-changing visuals. The maximum brightness of this display can reach is up to 250 nits which is more than sufficient for indoor usage.

With 1ms response rate, the screen jitter and tearing are almost eliminated, giving you strain-free gaming experience.

The Asus VP228H is an affordable gaming-centric desktop monitor with features tailor-made for gaming enthusiasts. Not only does this display is great for gaming, but it can also be used for media consumption and other normal use cases and works well at it too.

VIEWSONIC XG2401 :

ViewSonic XG2401 is a 24-inch Full HD monitor packed with all the speed and features that diehard gaming enthusiasts need

24-inch (60.96 cm) Full HD Gaming Monitor with TN Panel, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA – XG2401 (Black)

The ViewSonic XG2401 is a 24-inch Full HD monitor packed with all the speed and features that diehard gaming enthusiasts need. Featuring an incredible 144Hz refresh rate, as well as VESA Adaptive-Sync Technology, this monitor’s variable refresh rate capabilities virtually eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for fluid gameplay during fast-paced action scenes. A blazing-fast 1ms response time and low input lag provides smooth screen performance even in the most graphic-intense sequences. For optimum speed and performance, SmartSync technology automatically selects one of the best refresh rate and response time, and lowest input lag needed in FPS games. For a game-winning competitive edge, a Game Mode feature optimizes visuals for FPS, RTS and MOBA. On top of that, a black stabilization function helps you target enemies lurking in the dark, while the monitor maintains brilliantly rich colors and contrast. With a gamer-inspired ergonomic stand that features an integrated headphone hook and cable management functionality, the XG2401 has all you need to conquer your gaming and entertainment quests.

LG 27UL500

Monitors having true to life colour accuracy has seen increasing demand among gamers, graphic designers and even normal consumers who would like to have the taste of vividness of the visuals in its full glory.

The LG 27UL500 ultra HD 4K monitor covers the almost entire colour spectrum to bring you a more lifelike media experience under an affordable budget. The LG 27UL500 is a 27-inch 4K monitor that offers fantastic viewing angles and colour reproduction. Priced under Rs.31,000, this LG monitor is one of the best 4Kmonitors out there in the market.

LG is the second-best display manufacturer in the world after Samsung. The LG 27UL500 computer monitor is one of the 4K UHD displays available for your desktop PC. If you want a display that is more colour accurate, this is it.

Best SSDs in India

For reliability, speed and durability, the best SSDs are vital to any PC setup. Next to their traditional counterparts, the clunkier hard drives, SSDs are simply faster, more energy-efficient and much more robust, making them a better value in the long run. They’re also more compact, which is why the best Ultrabooks and the best laptops already come standard with SSDs.

Due to the fact that SSDs do not have moving parts, they don’t suffer from mechanical failures that often plague older hard drives. As a result, they’re not just faster, but will last longer as well. Even if you don’t have one of the best PCs, you can still take advantage of the fast speed they afford you. And, while they are typically more expensive, they don’t cost quite nearly as much as they used to.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus

Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Samsung is no stranger to creating some of the best SSDs, so when it launched the Samsung 970 Evo Plus with higher speeds and new silicon, even we were surprised. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is simply one of the fastest drives on the market, but the fact that Samsung is selling it at such a bargain price is just the icing on the cake. Because of how affordable this drive is, it’s not hard to recommend it as the best SSD for anyone.

WD Black SN750

WD Black SN750 has extremely high random read speeds of 412.5MB/s.

Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

Western Digital has been busy making a name for itself producing many of the best SSDs and hard drives for a few years now, and the WD Black SN750 continues that tradition, claiming the best gaming SSD throne. This NVMe SSD has extremely high random read speeds of 412.5MB/s, which should make games load before you get a chance to chug some of that Mountain Dew. And, when you consider that this is one of the most affordable NVMe SSDs, it’s easy to recommend it to any gamer looking for a new SSD, whatever their budget.

Toshiba OCZ RD400

Toshiba OCZ RD400 drives are some of the best SSDs to consider.

Capacity: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 3-years

If you’re looking for several options, looks- and size-wise, then Toshiba OCZ RD400 series of drives are some of the best SSDs to consider. They come in 4 sizes and three different form factors: M.2, M.2 2280, and add-in card (AIC). Not all sizes are in all form factors, so if you’re looking for a fast 1TB drive, make sure you have room in your computer case.

Adata XPG SX8200 SSD

There isn’t a single drive out there that can match the Adata XPG SX8200 SSD’s raw price to performance ratio.

Performance on a budget

Capacity: 240GB/480GB/960GB | Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4 M.2 | Warranty: 5-years

If you’ve been waiting to jump on the M.2 train for an SSD that’s both fast and affordable, you’ve come to the right place. The Adata XPG SX8200 isn’t one of the best SSDs because it’s the fastest drive on the market, but because there isn’t a single drive out there that can match the raw price to performance ratio that it offers. Sure you can get any of the much faster, much more pricey SSDs on the market, but this is the drive we can recommend to anyone.

Oscoo :OSCOO SATA III 6Gb/s 2.5″ / 7mm 60G Internal Solid State Drive SATA3 SSD for PC Laptop Desktop

This solid state drive (SSD) is an innovative data storage device which using NAND flash memory replace the traditional mechanical hard disk drive(HDD) disk, so that it provides high reliability, stability, read and writing speed, shock resistance with low power consumption and no noise features. It is universally compatible for the most of computers’ hardware system with SATA3 interface, such as laptop and desktop etc. Features: Universally compatible for the most of computers’ hardware system with SATA3 interface, such as laptop and desktop etc. Quick read speed up to 520MB/S, writing speed up to 200-500MB/S. No mechanical components design, avoiding shocking damage, shock-resistant. Low power consumption, free-noise. Built-in ECC and average algorithm. Bad block management system. With error correction formula function. Stable, support Devsleep mode and BCH ECC.

Warranty??

HP S700 Pro will far exceed its warranty.

Tough for anything you throw at it

Capacity: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Interface: SATA 3 | Warranty: 3-years

If you need an SSD that will last through multiple computers, the HP S700 Pro is exactly what you want. Its life will far exceed its warranty, offering up to 2 million hours of use and up to 650 terabytes written. This is one of the best SSDs you can buy if you need something that’s built to last, even if the SATA interface may slow things down a bit in the read/write department, as this technically helps it last even longer.

Best Flash Drives (128GB)

The best flash drives around are even larger, faster and more portable than you might think. The best flash drives on the market combine a high capacity and speed with a strong design and excellent portability.

You can always count on the best USB drive to safely and securely store your most essential files. In fact, a reliable and durable USB flash drive is one of the most vital purchases you’ll ever make if you need to carry around your files with you.

Also known as memory sticks, the best USB drives will offer plenty of storage space despite their small size, as well as be durable enough to survive the perils of transport. This is great news, as you don’t want your drive failing on you the last minute and losing your important files. On top of that, USB memory sticks should also offer fast data transfer speeds, so you can quickly move large files to and from various PCs and devices.

Kingston Technology DataTraveler 100 Generation

The Kingston Technology DataTraveler 100 Generation 3 is incredibly compact and affordable.

Capacity: 64GB | Interface: USB 3.0

At times, when purchasing a USB flash drive, the cost of postage and packaging actually constitute more of the price than the USB stick itself. However, the Kingston Technology DataTraveler 100 Generation 3 is incredibly compact and an affordable drive that is more than worth the cost of shipping. This flash drive is the most affordable 64GB USB 3.0 drive on the market, touting read/write speeds of 150Mbps and 70Mbps respectively to make it worth every cent.

SanDisk Extreme CZ80 USB flash drive

Fast, reliable and cheap

Capacity: 32GB | Interface: USB 3.0

The brilliantly priced SanDisk Extreme CZ80 is among the best USB drives, as it offers plenty of storage space and fast file transfer speeds. Be prepared to be impressed as while it’s priced more towards the budget end of USB sticks, its performance is anything but budget. This one’s is a speedy little performer.

Plus, the slide-out design of this stick means you can tuck the USB interface into the body when not in use, protecting it and minimizing the risk of it getting damaged when you’re carrying it around.

HP USB flash drive

Best 128GB USB drive

PNY Turbo 256GB USB flash drive

Best 256GB USB drive

Capacity: 256GB | Interface: USB 3.0

PNY is another memory manufacturer turned player in the USB market. The PNY Turbo 256GB USB drive one of the best USB drives right now, featuring a capped design for protecting as well as read/write speeds of 80Mbps and 20Mbps respectively.

These are not the fastest speeds out there so if you require something with more oomph, then check out some of the other USB drives in this roundup.

Corsair

Silicon Power

Best Laser Printers in India (CANON, EPSON, XEROX, PANTUM)

With more people accessing the internet, the need for printing content has also increased. Therefore, every home has a printer today. Offices also need printers for ensuring convenient correspondence. Therefore, the demand for printers has increased.

It brings us to the burning question as to which is the ideal printer for home and business use. If you look at it from the convenience angle, the inkjet printers should be the best for home use, whereas laser printers should ideally cater to commercial requirements. Through this buying guide, we shall now look at how to select the ideal laser printer.

HP Laserjet M1005 Multifunction Monochrome Laser Printer

HP is considered as the market leader when it comes to manufacturing printers. This laser jet printer comes with the perfect qualities that make it ideal for home and office use.

The HP Laserjet Multifunction printer is a versatile one that can perform various functions like printing, scanning, and copying. Thus, it is an ideal one to have at home as well as in the office.

Another advantage of this printer is that it sits compactly on your desk. Though it is bigger than an inkjet printer, it does not occupy much space. Apart from this versatility, this printer is a fast one capable of printing 14 pages in a minute.

The positive aspect of this printer has a built-in instant-On technology that uses fuser technology to produce the first print faster after resuming from low power mode. This feature ensures that the printer reduces energy consumption.

This printer is an Energy Star qualified appliance. The Flatbed scanning allows the printer to deliver high-resolution scans of up to 1200dpi. This configuration makes it the perfect printer to scan old black and white photographs.

Canon Image CLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer

Canon is the ideal competitor to HP when it comes to printers. These are the first two names that come to mind when you talk of printers. This printer comes with excellent features like,

This Canon Laser printer is a compact one that sits on your office table comfortably. It is also an ideal one for home use because it does not occupy much space.

This printer harnesses the power of Canon Advanced Printing Technology (also known as CAPT) and Hi-ScoA (High Smart Compression Architecture). This feature allows it to process images faster than the other conventional printers available on the market.

The technology compresses the print data into smaller sizes thereby allowing for a quick transfer from the computer to the printer. Therefore, it ends up with a fantastic speed that you usually associate with expensive printers.

Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing

Apart from HP and Canon, Brother is one of the top manufacturers of laser printers. This device ranks as one of the best in the business because of the following stupendous features.

Brother Laser printer is one of the most efficient machines available today. Its excellent print speed of 30 pages per minute. It has a fantastic print resolution of up to 2400×600 dpi. It produces professional output with high-quality text output and excellent graphics.

The Duplexing feature is one of the highlights of the printer. Hence, it saves paper while looking professional at the same time. The 2-in-1 copy function can scale two or more documents to one A4 paper and thus, help you save paper.

This printer with a manual feed slot and rear paper exit to provide a straight path. Hence, it enables thicker documents to pass through, such as envelopes and letterheads.

Samsung SI-M2021 Laserjet Printer

Samsung laser printer is a user-friendly printer that helps you print with a great deal of comfort. This simple laser printer comes with a lot of fascinating features.

This Samsung printer is a single function device that cannot scan or copy. At the same time, it is one of the best laser printers available in the market.

This printer comes with a 400 MHz processor that makes it one of the strongest amongst its peers. The 64MB capacity ensures that it can hold on to a lot of data.

The 1200X1200dpi resolution ensures some of the most lucid prints. You get sharper and smoother images. The only disadvantage of this laser printer is that it does not come with a colour cartridge.

The printer does not come with a duplexing feature. However, you can feed the documents manually. This printer is a compact device that sits perfectly on your office desk. It is one of the ideal printers to have one at home. The highlight of this printer is the ease with which you can use it. The best aspect of it all is that this laser printer suits the budget perfectly.

Best Uninterruptible Power Supply

Buying the best UPS (uninterruptible power supply) is an incredibly important purchase for businesses – as well as individuals – that rely on PCs, servers and other electronics being on 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is because if there’s a power cut – even a very brief one – the loss of power can be catastrophic. Servers and files could become unreachable – or even worse, corrupted – by a sudden shutdown. The best UPS can prevent disaster striking when the power is cut, by seamlessly switching to battery power to continue to power your devices until either the main power is restored, or you’re able to safely shut down your device.

In these uncertain times, where many of us are working from home, buying the best UPS your budget can stretch to is even more important.

APC Back-UPS ES-BE700G

A simple UPS for voltage fluctuations

Input voltage: 230V | Output capacity: 405 (watts) | Outlets: 8 | Battery runtime: 13 mins (half load), 4 mins (full load) | Recharge time: 16 hours

If you’re after a cheaper, and more simple, UPS device, then the APC Back-UPS ES – BE700G is a great choice. We wouldn’t recommend it for large businesses with lots of mission-critical computers and servers, but it offers plenty of power for homes and small businesses to keep their devices going when the power fails. If you’re looking for something more feature-rich, however, you may want to consider a different UPS.

CyberPower CP1500EPFCLCD

The best UPS for small and medium sized businesses

Input voltage: 230 Vac | Output capacity: 900 (watts) | Outlets: 6 | Battery runtime: 10 mins (half load), 3 mins (full load) | Recharge time: 8 hours

The CyberPower CP1500EPFCLCD is an excellent UPS for home and small business use. It comes with a decent amount of ports, as well as USB, for plugging in your devices. RJ11/RJ45 ports keep your phone, fax and modem lines protected from power surges, and it comes with a number of energy-saving features to prevent it from wasting energy when in use. It also comes with a clear LCD display that gives you information about the UPS.

Eaton 9SX 5000i RT3U

A flexible UPS for businesses

Input voltage: 21A | Output capacity: 230Vac | Battery runtime: 3.5 mins (full load) | Recharge time: 1.5 hours

If you have a large office with several devices, then the Eaton Eaton 9SX 5000i RT3U is an excellent device. Not only does this rack-mounted UPS keep your important devices running when there’s an issue with your power, but it also provides some excellent power efficiency features that can cut energy usage (and associated bills) with up to 95% efficiency in online double conversion mode and 98% in high-efficiency mode. You can buy optional extended battery modules for increased run time, and the LCD user interface makes it easy to manage. Definitely a UPS to consider if you have the budget.

Vertiv Liebert PSI 1500VA

A powerful UPS for business use

Input voltage: 300V | Output capacity: 1350 (watts) | Outlets: 8 | Battery runtime: 9 mins (half load), 3 mins (full load) | Recharge time: 5 hours

If you have a busy office with a number of essential devices that will need an uninterrupted power supply, then the Vertiv Liebert PSI 1500VA is definitely worth considering. Its three batteries will keep power-hungry devices running when the power goes down, and it can be installed into a server rack, making it convenient as well. It comes in a number of configurations, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs, but if you’re looking for a UPS for home use, then the APC BE600M1 Back-UPS 600VA above is a better choice.

Best Laptops in India

A laptop has become a necessity in life today. It is true that you have tablets and smartphones to access the internet, but these devices have their limitations.

Choosing the best laptop can be a confusing affair. A lot of factors go into deciding the ideal laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 – 81NG002BIN – Mineral Grey

Lenovo S540 series laptops are available in multiple configurations. This model comes with a 10th generation CPU with excellent storage features. The fantastic highlights make it one of the best-selling laptops in the market.

The Lenovo S540 81NG002BIN model comes equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with four cores and 6 MB cache. The exceptional clock speed enables the user to handle multiple tasks simultaneously without slowing down the user interface.

The 8 GB RAM complements the speed of this laptop to make it one of the most convenient appliances to have at home.

This device displays ample storage (dual storage 1 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD) to allow you to store movies, songs, videos, and install more applications. SSD storage enhances the performance by accelerating the booting of the device.

Dell Inspiron 5593 15.6-inch Laptop

The 10th generation laptops have arrived to redefine the possibilities of manufacturing thin notebooks and PCs. Dell Inspiron 5593 is an exciting offering from one of the most popular laptop manufacturers. Here are the key specifications of the Dell Inspiron 5593.

The 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor is the latest available in the series. The advantage of this processor is its incredible responsiveness that enables smooth and seamless multitasking.

This model comes equipped with 8GB RAM that is expandable to 16 GB. It ensures that switching between tasks becomes comfortable.

The availability of 512 GB SSD storage allows the user to store movies, photos, music files, and documents. Alternative models with dual drives are also available to enable stable and speedy performance coupled with excellent storage capacity.

HP 14s CR2000TX 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop

HP laptops are some of the most elegant laptops available in India. The 14-inches screen is smaller compared to the Lenovo S540, and Dell Inspiron appliances reviewed earlier. However, this system compares with the best in the business when it comes to performance. Here are its excellent configurations.

The 10th generation Intel i5 CPU makes this laptop one of the fastest devices in its category. The high clock speed makes it convenient for multitasking. Besides, this laptop features 8 GB RAM expandable up to 16 GB.

On the storage front, this device features dual storage in the form of 1 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD. The presence of SSD makes this laptop at least 30% faster for rebooting, thereby ensuring exemplary performance.

This HP laptop features excellent graphics with dedicated 2 GB GDDR5 RAM. Another model of the same notebook is available without the graphics card. AMD Radeon graphics is one of the most preferred GPUs by gamers and professional designers, alike.

Acer Swift 3 10th Gen Core i5 14-inch Ultra Thin and Light Laptop

Acer Swift 3 lives up to its name as one of the swiftest laptops available in India. This laptop features a high-quality 10th generation CPU to deliver an excellent working experience. This notebook also ranks as one of the lightest laptops among its competitors.

This Acer Swift laptop weighs a mere 1.19 kg and is as thin as 15.95 mm, thereby qualifying as one of the lightest laptops in its niche. While being light, it is a durable one because of its aluminium and magnesium metal chassis.

This laptop features a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated UHD graphics to ensure high-quality performance under all conditions. The Acer Swift is available with 8GB DDR4 RAM expandable up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM to make it a convenient device for multitasking.

Besides, it comes with 512 GB SSD storage expandable up to 1 TB to allow storage of audio and video files comfortably.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 – 81VV008TIN

Lenovo is one of the best-selling laptop brands in India. It offers a range of user-friendly laptops that are popular amongst the student community and working professionals. This Lenovo IdeaPad 340 is available with different configurations. The 81VV008TIN has the following fundamental features.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 ranks as one of the best laptops in India because of the high degree of portability. The 14-inches FHD screen makes it a compact appliance to fit inside your backpack and reduces the space available for accommodating a large keyboard.

Thus, this laptop does not have the 10-numeric pad as is available on the S540 model.

As far as processing capacity is concerned, the S340 ranks amongst the best because of the 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor. This processor learns and adapts with DLB (deep learning boost). As it is compatible with Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi 6, this laptop ensures superfast connectivity.

The 8 GB RAM makes this laptop an ideal one for multitasking. It also has excellent storage in the form of 1 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23 15.6-inch Laptop

If you are looking for a combination of style and performance, the Acer Aspire 3 A315-23 should be the perfect laptop for you.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23 features an AMD Ryzen 5 Series processor. This processor is better than its Intel Core counterpart because it is a quad-core CPU with eight threads. Besides, the Intel Core CPU is a bit expensive in comparison.

The multithreading feature makes this laptop one of the quickest amongst its peers. It features adequate 8GB DDR4 RAM to enable smooth multitasking. The exciting aspect is that the RAM is an expandable one, where you can upgrade it to 12GB.

This laptop features ample storage in the form of 512GB SSD.

The AMD Radeon Vega 8 Mobile graphics combines well with the Ryzen 5 series process to deliver a delectable performance. Though it is not the best graphics card for gaming activities and video editing, it does deliver an excellent performance.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Ryzen 5 4600H

Gaming laptops require powerful configurations to perform effectively. Nothing can get better than the Asus TUF A15.

This laptop features an impressive CPU-GPU combo to deliver one of the most incredible gaming performances. The 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPU is amongst the fastest as it activated as many as 12 threads.

The 8GB RAM makes this gaming laptop one the best for multitasking. This laptop accelerates load times with hybrid storage comprising SSD and HDD. Besides offering more room to allow you to store your high-end games, the SSD storage makes your laptop one of the fastest in its niche.

The speedy IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate makes it an ideal laptop for gaming. The Adaptive-Sync allows the display’s refresh rate to synchronise with the GPUs frame rate to reduce lag, eliminate visual tearing and minimise stuttering.

Best Desktops

Traditional desktops can take a lot of space on your desk as there are multiple things. And there are a lot of connection cables which have to be managed in such a computer setup.

This is where all-in-one PCs come into play that offers a lot of things in one compact factor. But just like a usual desktop computer, there are various things that you have to check before buying an all-in-one PC. If you are looking for the best all-in-one PCs in India, then make sure to consider the following points:

Lenovo Ideacentre A340 8th Gen Intel Core I3 21.5 inch All in One Desktop

Lenovo is one of the top-rated tech brands globally. They are quite famous for providing feature-packed devices like laptops which are easily accessible by anybody no matter what type configuration they are looking for. This all-in-one desktop is one such device from Lenovo which packs potent hardware at a decent price.

With the latest 8th gen Intel i3 processor, clear Full HD display, Integrated graphics, sleek chassis and wireless peripherals, this is undoubtedly an all-rounder. Thus we have chosen it as our top product on this list. It is tough to beat this Lenovo going by the price it retails at!

HP 22-C0013in 21.45-inch All-in-One Desktop

Just like any other brand, HP is a true competitor. Their products are practical, strategic and they have a product line-up that has something or the other for any type of user. This HP 22-C0013in AIO is a practical machine mainly targeted for light to medium users who wants performance and somewhat into heavy usage. It packs quite potent hardware!

This one packs a punch with its top-of-the-line Intel 8th gen Core i3 with a base speed of 3.1 GHz. This particular chip is very powerful and is better than any competitor out here. It also has a touchscreen and an NVIDIA GeForce MX110 graphics card to power all your graphic oriented requirements like gaming, editing etc.

Dell Inspiron i3277-3838BLK 21.5-inch FHD All-in-One Desktop

Dell as a brand needs no introduction! Specially designed for lifestyle and professional use, the Dell Inspiron series is a revelation on its own. With all the accessible and useful features of the Inspiron series bundled into an AIO desktop, this one is a gem!

This AIO desktop is not the most updated one, but with a 7th gen i3 processor, it can tackle light to medium use effectively. The IPS anti-glare screen is perfect for daily use and there are ample ports for easy connectivity.

Asus Vivo V222UAK-BA084T 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop

Asus is quite famous for their all-round performing machines along with elegant looking hardware. They have their own unique take on every product they come up with. This particular AIO is probably the slimmest out of them all. And it is not just limited to looks they have added updated hardware as well.

Asus Vivo AIO’s USP is the nano-edge bezel-less FullHD display with an impressive 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is an IPS panel with LED backlighting and a claimed 178 degree wide viewing angle. This is unbeatable when compared to other competitors in terms of screen quality and price.