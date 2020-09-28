Edimax CAP1300: 2 x 2 AC1300 Wave 2 Dual-Band Ceiling-Mount PoE Access Point

The Edimax CAP1300 efficiently serves multiple devices: Connects more devices simultaneously with two MU-MIMO spatial streams and enhances Wi-Fi efficiency.
Optimal Wi-Fi Performance: Featuring Beamforming, AirTime Fairness, Band Steering improved Wi-Fi range, reliability and performance.
Ideal Mainstream Choice for SMBs: Supports up to two hundreds users simultaneously, CAP1300 is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications such as offices, hotels, meeting rooms, schools, campuses, resorts, retail and others.
Free, Easy and Intuitive Central Network Management with Built-in Network Management Suite (NMS) & SKYMANAGE PC: FREE Edimax Pro NMS (Network Management Suite) and SKYMANAGE PC Software are for web-based wireless network management. Company MIS persons can plan and manage Edimax Pro access points’ powerful functionality according to their office space using an easy, remote web-based interface.
The key features of Edimax CAP1300 of the Powerful Mainstream Solution for Modern Businesses include:
- 802.11ac Wave 2 High Speed Dual-Band: IEEE 802.11ac concurrent dual-band with 1300Mbps (2.4GHz at 400Mbps and 5GHz at 867Mbps) wireless speed.
- Efficient MU-MIMO: Serves multiple devices simultaneously to enhance connected devices capacity.
- High Performance Wi-Fi: Beamforming improves Wi-Fi performance with targeted, directional signals for better range and reliability. AirTime Fariness (ATF) optimizes the Wi-Fi speed among each clients and eliminates Wi-Fi lag. Band steering balances channel utilization, enabling high capacity environment .
- Compact & Durable Housing: Ultra slim design with UL94-5VB flame-retardant plastic housing
- Designed for High Density Usage: Supports up to two hundred users simultaneously (one hundred users per band), ideal for crowded environments and BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything) workplace Wi-Fi connection.
- Multiple SSIDs for Security Management: Supports up to 32 SSIDs (16 x 2.4GHz & 16 x 5GHz) ideal for multiple departments, user groups, customers or guests.
- 802.11r/k Fast Roaming: Roams smoothly between APs without lag or interruption, ensuring top performance for video and voice streaming applications.
- Wide Coverage & High Sensitivity: Adjustable RF output power and high receiver sensitivity for wide coverage across large spaces.
- Power over Ethernet: Supports IEEE 802.3af PoE as well as included power adapter.
- Built-In RADIUS Server: With management for up to 256 user accounts.
- Business Environments: Advanced choice for high-performance applications. Suitable for a wide range of commercial applications such as offices, hotels, meeting rooms, schools, campuses, resorts, retail and others.
- Central Management: Edimax Pro Network Management Suite (NMS) and SKYMANAGE PC for easy and intuitive web-based central management. AP built-in with NMS supports AP array architecture.