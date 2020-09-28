Edimax CAP1300: 2 x 2 AC1300 Wave 2 Dual-Band Ceiling-Mount PoE Access Point

The Edimax CAP1300 efficiently serves multiple devices: Connects more devices simultaneously with two MU-MIMO spatial streams and enhances Wi-Fi efficiency.

Optimal Wi-Fi Performance: Featuring Beamforming, AirTime Fairness, Band Steering improved Wi-Fi range, reliability and performance.

Ideal Mainstream Choice for SMBs: Supports up to two hundreds users simultaneously, CAP1300 is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications such as offices, hotels, meeting rooms, schools, campuses, resorts, retail and others.

Free, Easy and Intuitive Central Network Management with Built-in Network Management Suite (NMS) & SKYMANAGE PC: FREE Edimax Pro NMS (Network Management Suite) and SKYMANAGE PC Software are for web-based wireless network management. Company MIS persons can plan and manage Edimax Pro access points’ powerful functionality according to their office space using an easy, remote web-based interface.

The key features of Edimax CAP1300 of the Powerful Mainstream Solution for Modern Businesses include: