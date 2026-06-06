Special Note By Ms. Divya Oberoi, Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft, On Securing In The Age Of AI

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During her engaging session titled ‘Securing in the Age of AI,’ Ms. Divya Oberoi highlighted how AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day business necessity driving disruption across sectors. From digital commerce and hospitality to customer service and automation, she explained how organizations are increasingly integrating AI agents to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and improve productivity.

Ms. Oberoi addressed the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity. Representing Microsoft, she shared powerful perspectives on how AI is transforming industries, redefining workflows, and creating new opportunities for businesses across enterprise, SMB, SMC, and MSME segments. She emphasized that while AI is unlocking immense innovation, it is also introducing new cybersecurity challenges and attack surfaces. “Attackers today don’t break in, they log in,” she remarked, underlining the growing importance of identity protection, data security, and proactive cyber resilience in the AI era.

Ms. Oberoi also addressed concerns around AI adoption, job transformation, and the need for stronger security guardrails as organizations accelerate digital transformation. She spoke about evolving threats such as prompt injection attacks, data leaks, deepfakes, and regulatory compliance requirements, including India’s DPDP Act, encouraging businesses to prepare for a secure AI-powered future.

Highlighting Microsoft’s AI-first security approach, she showcased how the company’s integrated security platform, powered by trillions of daily security signals, is helping organizations strengthen threat protection, data security, secure access, and zero-trust frameworks. She emphasized that trust and security are the true foundations of successful AI adoption. The audience appreciated her practical insights, real-world examples, and forward-looking vision on balancing innovation with cybersecurity in the age of AI.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Microsoft

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