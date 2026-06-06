Special Note By Mr. Sharad Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Trust Privacy Solutions, On Simplifying Privacy Protection Law (DPDPA)

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Mr. Sharad Srivastava delivered Special Note on the topic “Simplifying Privacy Protection Law (DPDPA) from Challenges to Opportunity.” During the session, he delivered a practical understanding of India’s evolving data privacy landscape and explained how the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) is set to transform the way organizations collect, manage, and secure personal data.

Addressing partners, system integrators, and business leaders, Mr. Srivastava highlighted that data privacy is no longer limited to large enterprises or cybersecurity experts but is becoming a critical responsibility for every organization handling customer information. He explained the importance of personal data protection, consent management, data retention policies, breach notification requirements, and the role of data fiduciaries under the DPDPA framework.

He emphasized that organizations are not owners of customer data but custodians, responsible for handling data with transparency and accountability. Explaining the compliance roadmap, he shared insights into operational challenges, data discovery, classification, storage optimization, and the need for strong cybersecurity frameworks to prevent data breaches.

Mr. Srivastava also highlighted the significant business opportunities emerging from DPDPA implementation, particularly for ICT partners, consultants, system integrators, and cybersecurity professionals. He noted that India currently faces a major shortage of trained professionals in the privacy and compliance domain, creating a vast opportunity for industry collaboration, training, consulting, and implementation services.

The session further focused on the upcoming compliance deadline, regulatory expectations, and the growing importance of trust-driven business practices in the digital era. He encouraged channel partners and enterprises to work together in building awareness, strengthening compliance readiness, and creating future-ready privacy solutions for Indian businesses.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DPDPA

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