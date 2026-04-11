Sparsh CCTV Signs MoU with Japan’s Digital Media Professionals to Develop Next-Generation Edge AI CCTV Cameras

- Advertisement -





Sparsh CCTV, a leading Indian manufacturer of electronic security and surveillance solutions, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) withJapan-based Digital Media Professionals Inc. (DMP) to explore the development of next-generation edge AI CCTV cameras powered by DMP’s Di1 semiconductor technology.

The collaboration aims to combine DMP’s advanced edge AI semiconductor technology with Sparsh’s strengths in product design, system development, hardware engineering, integration, and prototyping to create intelligent surveillance solutions capable of processing artificial intelligence directly at the device level.

As surveillance systems continue to evolve from traditional monitoring tools to intelligent security platforms, edge AI is becoming increasingly important for enabling real-time analytics, faster response, improved system efficiency, and enhanced security. By enabling AI processing within the camera itself, edge AI technology reduces dependency on cloud infrastructure while improving latency, bandwidth efficiency, and privacy protection.

The collaboration reflects Sparsh’s continued focus on building future-ready smart surveillance platforms driven by strong capabilities in design, engineering, and manufacturing in India.

Under the scope of the MoU, Sparsh will lead the hardware design, system development, integration of the Di1 processor, as well as prototype development and performance evaluation. The initiative will focus on exploring advanced camera architectures capable of supporting next-generation AI-enabled video analytics.

Leadership Perspective

Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & Managing Director, Sparsh CCTV

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & Managing Director, Sparsh CCTV said, “At Sparsh, innovation in design, engineering, and manufacturing has always been at the core of our technology roadmap. Our collaboration with Digital Media Professionals represents an exciting step toward developing the next generation of intelligent surveillance systems powered by edge AI. By combining DMP’s semiconductor expertise with Sparsh’s product development capabilities, we aim to create high-performance surveillance solutions that are smarter, faster, and future-ready.”

Comment from DMP CEO Mr. Tatsuo Yamamoto, Chairman, President: “I am very pleased that we have reached a basic agreement with Sparsh, an Indian CCTV manufacturer, on the potential collaboration for next-generation edge AI surveillance cameras utilizing Di1. DMP has been promoting the expansion of implementations in the edge AI field, leveraging the GPU/AI technologies we have cultivated to date as our strengths. Being able to collaborate with Sparsh, which has an established business foundation in India – a market with particularly high growth potential – represents a major step forward in expanding business opportunities for Di1. Moving forward, the two companies will steadily advance prototyping and verification and pursue the potential to develop competitive products.”

Advancing Intelligent Surveillance

The partnership comes at a time when the global security and surveillance industry is rapidly adopting AI-driven analytics and edge computing to enhance the effectiveness of video surveillance systems.

Through this collaboration, Sparsh continues to strengthen its position as a technology-driven Indian brand focused on building globally competitive surveillance solutions, aligned with India’s vision of technology innovation and self-reliant manufacturing.

Sparsh and DMP will work together to explore the development of advanced AI-enabled camera systems that support smarter monitoring capabilities across sectors, including smart cities, transportation, infrastructure, and enterprise security.

Both organizations expressed confidence that the collaboration will contribute to the advancement of next-generation intelligent surveillance technologies designed to meet evolving global security needs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 152