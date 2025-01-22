Sparsh CCTV Showcases Innovative Made in India Solutions Redefining Video Surveillance and Security Technology

- Advertisement -

Sparsh CCTV, a leading Indian brand in CCTV cameras and electronic security solutions, recently interacted with NCN Magazine. During the conversation, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD of Sparsh CCTV, showcased their innovative Make in India solutions and groundbreaking advancements in video surveillance technology With a 21-year presence in the industry, Sparsh CCTV stands as a premier Indian manufacturer of CCTV cameras. Specialising in surveillance solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in critical sectors such as defence, homeland security, 5G telecom, industry 4.0, and transportation hubs like airports, roadways, and railways.

Sparsh CCTV’s extensive experience and commitment to innovation have solidified its position as a key contributor to advanced monitoring technologies in India, ensuring heightened security measures across diverse sectors. Over the past few years, Sparsh has experienced remarkable growth, both in revenue and profitability—surpassing fourfold. We anticipate this upward trajectory to continue in the coming years, projecting a 2.5 times growth compared to the previous year. Sparsh’s diversified product portfolio, including hardware and software solutions, has been pivotal in driving this success. In the last two years, Sparsh has expanded beyond camera hardware into the software domain. The brand has developed video management software, video analytics, and control command centre solutions. Notably, our collaboration at the G20 summit led to an MOU for a manufacturing facility in South Arabia, a distinctive endeavor designed in India and manufactured there. All our ventures are government-recognized, and our recent recognition for an in-house R&D centre by the Department of Science and Technology reflects our commitment to technological advancements.

Please share what Sparsh CCTV is showcasing at IFSEC?

We are showcasing our Make in India CCTV and video surveillance solutions. The uniqueness of Sparsh lies in the fact that every product and solution is designed, manufactured, and built entirely in India. Among our innovative offerings, one of the standout products is our pollution monitoring camera. This camera provides real-time data on AQI levels, temperature, humidity, and parameters like PM 1.2, PM 2.5, and PM 10. It has already been accepted for patent, and the application is currently pending.

What other unique solutions is Sparsh introducing?

We are introducing a groundbreaking 3D perception solution powered by LiDAR technology, similar to what Tesla uses in autonomous vehicles. We’re applying this technology to infrastructure, creating next-level surveillance systems that comply with evolving GDPR and privacy laws. Our first order for this solution has come from the Department of Transport in the U.S., where it will be deployed across 65 crossings.

How is AI contributing to Sparsh’s innovations?

AI plays a pivotal role in our solutions. For instance, the radar-based 3D perception technology integrates AI for advanced surveillance. Beyond that, we offer AI-powered solutions for retail, intelligent transport, border security, face recognition, and number plate detection, among other applications.

How has industry support advanced your Make in India mission?

I want to thank NCN for their continued support in promoting our mission of ‘Make in India, Make in Bharat.’ Their encouragement has been instrumental in our journey so far. With its cutting-edge technologies and unwavering focus on indigenous manufacturing, Sparsh is truly at the forefront of India’s video surveillance industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE

