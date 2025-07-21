Sparsh CCTV Shines as Make in India Champion at Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Sparsh CCTV, a proud flagbearer of indigenous innovation, was honoured to be invited as a distinguished Make in India success story at the Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav 2025. The event, graced by Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, celebrated the spirit of a self-reliant and progressive Uttarakhand. The presence of prominent personalities like Baba Ramdev further added prestige to the occasion.

Team Sparsh proudly showcased its journey from conceptualising India’s first indigenously designed CCTV camera to establishing a world-class manufacturing footprint in the state. With deep roots in Uttarakhand, Sparsh is now setting up one of the largest CCTV manufacturing units outside China in Kashipur. This state-of-the-art facility will produce over 10 lakh cybersecure surveillance cameras monthly and create more than 2,000 employment opportunities, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to “Vocal for Local” and technological sovereignty.

Sparsh extends heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Uttarakhand for the recognition, and for sharing this platform with esteemed organizations like Patanjali, UPES, Naini Papers, and Bernigad KRR Pvt. Ltd. The recognition reaffirms Sparsh’s resolve to drive innovation, impact, and inclusive growth from the heart of Uttarakhand.

Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD, Sparsh CCTV

“Honoured to represent Sparsh at Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav 2025. Uttarakhand has been the backbone of our Make in India vision — from crafting India’s first indigenous CCTV to building one of the largest manufacturing units outside China. Grateful to the state leadership for acknowledging our commitment to nation-building through innovation, technology, and large-scale employment generation,” said Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD, Sparsh CCTV.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 31