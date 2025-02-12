Sparsh CCTV Secures India’s Highest Rail Bridge (USBRL Project) with AI-Powered ‘Made in India’ Surveillance Devices

- Advertisement -

Sparsh CCTV, a leading Indian brand known for its advanced CCTV cameras and cutting-edge electronic security solutions, has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the surveillance industry. Committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Sparsh CCTV manufactures world-class security systems that address the growing needs of national infrastructure and safety. The company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative solutions across various sectors.

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD of Sparsh CCTV, discusses the critical role Sparsh CCTV played in securing the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) project. A significant part of India’s railway expansion, this project required advanced technology, and Sparsh CCTV’s state-of-the-art systems ensured seamless monitoring and enhanced safety across the challenging terrain.

Overcoming Security Challenges in a Complex Terrain

The USBRL project is among the most technically challenging railway expansions in India. Out of the 119-kilometer stretch, a significant portion comprises tunnels, making it one of the most complex railway engineering feats. Ensuring security and operational efficiency in this environment demanded specialized surveillance solutions.

Sparsh CCTV took on this challenge by providing a fully integrated, AI-powered surveillance system tailored for extreme weather conditions. The high-end cameras installed across the railway network are designed to function in drastic temperature variations and rugged terrains, ensuring 24/7 monitoring. Unlike conventional railway security, which primarily focuses on stations, this project extends AI-powered surveillance into tunnels and other remote areas.

AI-Powered Surveillance for Enhanced Safety

With security being a top priority, Sparsh CCTV has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into the surveillance system. These advanced cameras provide real-time data and analytics, making railway operations more secure and efficient. Some of the key AI-driven features include:

Facial Recognition: Identifying individuals inside tunnels to prevent unauthorized access.

Identifying individuals inside tunnels to prevent unauthorized access. Intrusion Detection: Alerting authorities in case of suspicious movement.

Alerting authorities in case of suspicious movement. Unauthorized Movement Alerts: Ensuring restricted access in sensitive areas.

Ensuring restricted access in sensitive areas. Object Detection: Monitoring abandoned or suspicious objects for potential threats.

Monitoring abandoned or suspicious objects for potential threats. SCADA Integration with Railway Signaling: Providing real-time tracking of train movements, speed, and operational status.

Through these intelligent surveillance solutions, Sparsh CCTV has set a new benchmark in railway security, demonstrating that Indian technology can compete with global standards.

A Major Step Forward for the ‘Make in India’ Initiative

As a strong advocate of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Sparsh CCTV has been instrumental in reducing dependency on foreign surveillance technology. In recent years, concerns over cybersecurity have intensified, with several global economies banning surveillance equipment from specific countries due to potential security risks. Recognizing this challenge early on, Sparsh CCTV took proactive measures to ensure India’s security landscape remains independent and robust.

Mr. Sanjeev had shared that two years ago, the company signed an MoU with the Uttarakhand government to establish an advanced electronics manufacturing cluster under the Ministry of Electronics & IT. This initiative is now materializing into a world-class manufacturing facility spanning 11 acres. Once operational, this facility will produce one million surveillance cameras per month, making India self-reliant in this critical technology sector.

₹300 Crore Investment to Strengthen Indian Manufacturing

To support this expansion, Sparsh CCTV is making a strategic investment of ₹300 crore. The allocation of these funds includes:

Technology Development: Advancing AI-driven security solutions.

Advancing AI-driven security solutions. Production Capacity Expansion: Scaling up to meet growing domestic and international demand.

Scaling up to meet growing domestic and international demand. Working Capital: Enhancing operational capabilities and ensuring smooth execution.

With this investment, Sparsh CCTV is set to revolutionize India’s surveillance industry, by boosting local manufacturing and by fostering technological advancements in security solutions.

Expectations from the Upcoming Budget

As India strengthens its position as a global manufacturing hub, industry leaders are keenly anticipating government support in the upcoming budget. Sanjeev emphasized that policies like Design-Led Incentive (DLI) scheme, which currently targets SoC and chip development; to also include product development further initiatives are required to bolster component manufacturing and product development.

Industry players are advocating for new government schemes that will facilitate funding for domestic manufacturers, ensuring they remain competitive on a global scale. Additionally, extending existing incentives to cover product innovation and security solutions will further accelerate India’s growth in the electronics sector.

Paving the Way for Future Innovations

The success of Sparsh CCTV in the USBRL project highlights the immense potential of homegrown technology solutions in addressing complex infrastructure challenges. This achievement not only strengthens India’s railway security but also reinforces the country’s commitment to self-reliance in critical sectors.

As the government continues to focus on modernizing infrastructure and enhancing national security, the role of indigenous technology providers like Sparsh CCTV will become increasingly vital. The collaboration between industry leaders and policymakers will play a crucial role in shaping India’s technological landscape, ensuring innovation remains at the heart of the country’s progress.

With ambitious expansion plans, groundbreaking AI-driven security solutions, and a commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision, Sparsh CCTV is set to redefine the future of surveillance in India. As we look forward to the upcoming budget, the industry remains hopeful that government policies will further empower Indian manufacturers, paving the way for a technologically advanced and self-reliant nation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

