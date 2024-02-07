Sparsh CCTV: Pioneering 21 Years of Excellence in Advanced Surveillance Solutions

- Advertisement - -

With a 21-year presence in the industry, Sparsh CCTV stands as a premier Indian manufacturer of CCTV cameras. Specialising in surveillance solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in critical sectors such as defence, homeland security, 5G telecom, industry 4.0, and transportation hubs like airports, roadways, and railways. Sparsh CCTV’s extensive experience and commitment to innovation have solidified its position as a key contributor to advanced monitoring technologies in India, ensuring heightened security measures across diverse sectors.

Mr Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder and MD, Samriddhi Automation Ltd (brand: Sparsh)

NCN Magazine’s Exclusive Interview with Mr Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder and MD, Samriddhi Automation Ltd (brand: Sparsh), where he discusses their brand portfolio, future ventures, vision, insights, Make in India, and trends in the Indian Market.

Could you provide a brief overview of Sparsh and its journey in the CCTV market?

Sparsh is a seasoned player in the CCTV market, boasting a rich 22-year history as one of the oldest in the segment. Over the years, we’ve witnessed exponential growth in the market, especially amid the exciting developments surrounding the Make in India initiative. Sparsh has excelled in the government sector, making significant strides in various domains. We’ve left our mark in over 16 airports, more than 300 railway stations, and even buses. Our installations extend to power stations, borders, and collaborations with the Army, Airforce, and Border security.

Over the past few years, Sparsh has experienced remarkable growth, both in revenue and profitability—surpassing fourfold. We anticipate this upward trajectory to continue in the coming years, projecting a 2.5 times growth compared to the previous year. Our diversified product portfolio, including hardware and software solutions, has been pivotal in driving this success.

In the last two years, Sparsh has expanded beyond camera hardware into the software domain. We’ve developed video management software, video analytics, and control command centre solutions. Notably, our collaboration at the G20 summit led to an MOU for a manufacturing facility in South Arabia, a distinctive endeavour designed in India and manufactured there. All our ventures are government-recognized, and our recent recognition for an in-house R&D centre by the Department of Science and Technology reflects our commitment to technological advancements.

Could you share more details about the projects in Ayodhya?

Ayodhya holds strategic importance for Sparsh. We’ve been actively involved in installing cameras in railway stations, parking lots, main entrance areas, and 11 crossings. Notably, more than 50 face recognition cameras are being deployed across the city. This high-tech facility not only enhances security but also aids law enforcement by alerting them to potential threats in real time.

CCTV technology has evolved into a proactive device, and video analytics is at the forefront. In Ayodhya, our face recognition-equipped cameras utilize a comprehensive database, enabling real-time recognition of visitors and potential threats. We are witnessing a trend where cameras are not just eyes but have developed a ‘brain’ through video analytics, making informed decisions. For instance, in railways, face recognition cameras and panic buttons are being installed in coaches to enhance safety during emergencies.

With the Make in India initiative, how do you see the future of the Indian market and what message would you like to convey? Make in India has made significant growth, especially in government projects where products from neighboring countries are being phased out in favor of domestically manufactured ones. It’s an opportune time for the Indian market to thrive, and new policies are reinforcing the success of this initiative. I encourage everyone to trust in Make in India products, as our domestic brands produce high-quality solutions. Increased support from customers will instill confidence in manufacturers, creating a robust foundation for growth.

