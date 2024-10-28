Sparsh CCTV Partners with Cron AI to Launch Deep Learning-Enabled 3D Perception Technology

- Advertisement -

In an ambitious move to advance security and surveillance technology, Sparsh CCTV has teamed up with Cron AI to unveil a pioneering suite of solutions powered by Deep Learning-driven 3D perception and computer vision. This partnership marks the global debut of a fully integrated, Made-in-India value chain that combines edge compute, LiDAR, and camera technology, introducing a new standard in smart security infrastructure.

Branded as “senseEDGE,” the solution is designed in the UK and manufactured in India, positioning it as a competitive, globally applicable product in the 3D perception landscape. Its applications are vast, spanning transportation hubs, smart cities, mobile sensing, and critical infrastructure. With senseEDGE, real-time tracking, detection, velocity measurement, and classification become seamlessly integrated, offering an unprecedented level of actionable intelligence.

The technology empowers transportation hubs like airports, railway stations, and parking lots to manage high traffic volumes through improved flow management and people counting. Additionally, ITS and Smart City solutions can leverage this innovation for efficient urban and interurban traffic management, tolling, and enhanced security applications. The solution’s unique capabilities in people detection, flow management, intrusion detection, and border security make it indispensable for complex environments requiring precise movement management and crowd density insights.

With plug-and-play functionality and comprehensive integration through APIs, senseEDGE by Sparsh CCTV and Cron AI is set to revolutionize the security industry. As a leap forward for both companies, this technology offers a real-world solution for dynamic, data-driven security and monitoring.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 112